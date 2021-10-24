Santos loses at home and Youth doesn’t win

The 28th round of the Brasileirão started very well for Grêmio, with two results that pleased Immortal a lot and keeps alive the dream of leaving the Z4 in this round. Remember that the tricolor needs to win this round and hope for three results, but two of them have already happened.

In Vila Belmiro, Santos was defeated 2-0 by América Mineiro. The result took Coelho to ninth position, with 35 points and with an eye on a spot in the pre-Libertadores 2022. Already the Alvinegro Praiano did poorly and is in 16th place, with 29 points and will be surpassed by the tricolor gaucho in case of victory.

In Caxias do Sul, Juventude was 0-0 with Ceará, a result that kept the two teams close to relegation. Papo is in 15th place, managed to pass Santos and Bahia, but can return to the Z4 in this round. They are rooting against Bahia, Sport and Grêmio not to return to the relegation zone.

Ceará drew for the 14th time in Brasileirão and equaled Cuiabá in number of games tied in Serie A. They are in 14th place with 32 points, if they had lost they would have been surpassed by Juventude. In this round they cannot enter the relegation zone, but stay close.

Grêmio only needs two results to leave the Z4

Grêmio will dry Bahia against Chapecoense on Sunday (24), at 8:30 pm, and Sport on Monday (25), at 9:30 pm. If the Pampas tricolor beat Atlético Goianiense away from home and at least one of these two rivals stumbles, Immortal leaves the Z4.

Grêmio can still finish the round in 15th position, with 29 points, passing Juventude, Santos, Bahia and Sport. However, you will have to do your part, which has been a big problem recently.

Anyway, did you like the news?

So, subscribe to YouTube and follow us on our social networks like the TikTok, Twitter, O Instagram it’s the Facebook. So, you can follow all the news about our Immortal Tricolor.

Image: Gremista Portal