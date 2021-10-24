Santos loses from América-MG and can close a round in the Z-4 ​​of the Brazilian Nationals

Santos returned to disappoint precisely on the day of Pelé’s 81st birthday and lost to América-MG by 2-0 today (23), in Vila Belmiro, at the opening of the 28th round of the Brazilian Championship. The result leaves Peixe in a dramatic situation, and the team can end the weekend in the relegation zone. Ademir and Alê scored the goals for Coelho, who had not won for three games.

This was the third consecutive match without a victory for Santos in Brasileirão. The team led by Fábio Carille showed a lack of creativity and technical failures in attack by adding the tenth defeat in the competition – the third in Vila Belmiro. To make matters worse, the defense failed again and conceded goals in children’s moves at the end of the first half and at the beginning of the second.

With the stumbling block at home, in front of around 7,000 fans, Santos was parked in 29 points, occupying 29th place. Peixe will not enter the relegation zone in this round only if Bahia loses to Chapecoense (Sunday, at Fonte Nova), if Grêmio doesn’t win against Atlético-GO (Monday, in Goiânia) and if Sport doesn’t win against Palmeiras (Monday, at Allianz Parque).

Already América-MG, which had the debut of coach Marquinhos Santos, distanced itself from the last places. Coelho reached 35 points and was in ninth place.

Santos will try to recover in a new game in Vila Belmiro. On Wednesday (27), Fábio Carille’s team faces Fluminense in a late 23rd round match. Next weekend, the opponent will be Athletico Paranaense, at Arena da Baixada. América-MG rests for a week before facing Fortaleza, at the Independência stadium.

The best: Ademir and Matheus

This pair was directly responsible for the final score. Ademir tormented the Santos defense with good movement throughout the first half, ended up being decisive when he suffered a penalty, provoked the expulsion of Jean Mota and scored the first goal.

Matheus, on the other hand, only made a good defense, but deserves an honorable mention for the perfect launch for Ademir in the move that culminated in the opening of the marker.

The worst: Uruguayans from Santos

Emiliano Velázquez played a game of critical technical level. Missed easy passes and allowed América-MG to gain confidence with the strategy of marking pressure. At no time did he manage to contain his opponents’ speed.

Carlos Sánchez is also still in debt. Didn’t score and didn’t attack. He was substituted at half-time, when Peixe’s situation was already bad in the match.

Rabbit customer fish

This was only the second defeat by Santos to América-MG in Vila Belmiro in all of history. But the recent retrospective shows that Peixe became a big customer of the opponent. Since Coelho returned to the elite of national football, in 2016, there have been five victories for Minas Gerais and only one for São Paulo.

Santos without seeing the color of the ball

It didn’t even seem that Santos was playing at home with the support of 8,000 fans. The start of the match was all played by América-MG, who put pressure on the attack and made it difficult for Peixe to get the ball out. The strategy did not turn into Coelho’s goal thanks to a save by João Paulo. Alê made a tackle on the left wing, invaded the area and played for Juninho to kick over the goalkeeper alvinegro on 5 minutes.

America-MG misses good chances

América-MG was determined to put pressure on the opponent in their field. This time, he bet on a set-piece play to almost reach his goal. After a corner kick and a cone on the first post, the ball was left for Eduardo Bauermann to send over the goal. While watching Coelho’s dominance, Santos only had lucidity when Tardelli retreated to midfield to help with the creation.

Santos only wakes up with Marinho

Santos’ first good play only happened after 18 minutes, when Marinho won a heads-up and sent the ball into the area. Poorly positioned, Tardelli didn’t arrive in time to finish. The shirt 11 was the one who took the most danger to the American goal in the first half and forced Matheus Cavichioli to make a great save in the 29th minute with a low kick from outside the area.

Santos outlines domain at the end of the 1st half

Fish adjusted the marking and prevented América-MG from messing up their defense. With speed at the ends, he threatened to take the reins of the confrontation until another good goal opportunity in the 39th minute. Lucas Braga started from the left and touched to Marinho, who made a light cut. Tardelli arrived hitting from outside the area, but the ball went out on the left. In this move, Carlos Sánchez was free on the right, but the Uruguayan was not fired.

Disaster in the last 8 minutes

Everything went wrong for Santos at the end of the first half. Starting with an injury to Camacho in a split in the 41st minute. He was replaced by Jean Mota, who is not originally from the position and ended up as the protagonist of the opening 45 minutes.

In a corner play, Peixe launched the attack, but a shot by Carlos Sánchez ended easily in the hands of Matheus Cavichioli. The American goalkeeper made a perfect shot for Ademir, who beat Jean Mota in the race and was pulled. Penalty and red card for Santos, who had barely touched the ball and spent only two minutes on the field. In the kick, the same Ademir put America-MG ahead on the scoreboard in the 48th minute.

Second time of protest and despair

Part of the Santos fans couldn’t stand another bad result that keeps the team among the worst in the Brasileirão. At one point, Matheus Cavichioli’s goal appeared with several glasses of water thrown onto the lawn.

After taking the second goal, Peixe couldn’t go further and was stopped by América-MG in a warm game. Until the 30th minute, Carille’s team only scared the opponent’s goal in long-distance shots and forced Matheus Cavichioli to make just two saves in shots by Marinho and Lucas Braga.

Ultimate chance for Matheus

Even in a lukewarm second half, Santos still made the last attempt to reach the net in the end. On minute 44, Lucas Braga made a good play on the left and crossed hard into the middle of the area. Matheus Cavicchioli slapped, and the ball fell to Marcos Guilherme, who made the first rebound to make a new defense for the American goalkeeper.

DATASHEET

SANTOS 0 x 2 AMERICA-MG

Reason: 28th round of the Brazilian Championship

Date: October 23, 2021 (Saturday)

Schedule: 17 hours (from Brasilia)

Local: Vila Belmiro, in Santos (SP)

Referee: Marcelo de Lima Henrique (RJ)

Assistants: Eduardo Gonçalves da Cruz (MS) and Márcia Lopes Caetano (RO)

VAR: Rodrigo Carvalhaes de Miranda (RJ)

Yellow cards: Juninho, Marlon (America-MG)

Red card: Jean Mota (Saints)

Goals: Ademir, 48 minutes into the first half, and Alê, 1 minute into the second half (America-MG)

SAINTS: John Paul; Pará (Madson), Emiliano Velázquez, Danilo Boza and Felipe Jonatan; Camacho (Jean Mota), Vinícius Zanocelo and Carlos Sánchez (Marcos Guilherme); Marinho, Tardelli (Ângelo) and Lucas Braga. Technician: Fabio Carille

AMERICA-MG: Matheus Cavichioli; Patric, Eduardo Bauermann, Ricardo Silva and Marlon (João Paulo); Lucas Kal (Zé Ricardo), Juninho (Juninho Valoura) and Alê; Felipe Azevedo (Zárate), Ademir and Rodolfo (Geovane). Technician: Marquinhos Santos