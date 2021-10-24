Santos promotes Tardelli to the starting line-up against América-MG; see lineups – 10/23/2021

Diego Tardelli will be the novelty of Santos to face América-MG, today (23), at 5 pm, in Vila Belmiro, for the 28th round of the Brazilian Championship. The 35-year-old striker veteran was named to the starting lineup for the first time since being signed. Coach Fábio Carille put him on the team instead of Raniel.

Tardelli will form the attack alongside Marinho and Lucas Braga. This also represents a novelty for the Fish. In the last six matches, Carille had adopted a formation with three defenders to provide greater defensive security. This time, the need to win and to look for the goal forced the coach to put more players in front.

With two defenders in the lineup, who lost space was Wagner Leonardo, suspended after receiving the third yellow card in the last round, when Santos drew a goalless draw with Sport. Thus, Felipe Jonatan joins the team and pushes Lucas Braga to attack, which is his original position.

Another change in the defensive line occurred on the right side. Madson, who owned the position before suffering a muscle injury, returns to the starting lineup in place of Marcos Guilherme. The forward was improvised in the position, but, according to Carille, he cannot repeat the same performance in a row with four athletes from the rear.

Santos goes to the field with the following lineup: João Paulo; Pará, Emiliano Velázquez, Danilo Boza and Felipe Jonatan; Camacho, Vinícius Zanocelo and Carlos Sánchez; Marinho, Tardelli and Lucas Braga.

América-MG will have the following team: Matheus Cavichioli; Patric, Eduardo Bauermann, Ricardo Silva and Marlon; Lucas Kal, Juninho, Ale; Mauro Zárate (Felipe Azevedo), Ademir and Fabrício Daniel.