Santos X America-MG – Supersports

49
2 time
PIPE THE RBITO! Santos loses at home and depending on the results, he could finish second at the end of the round! America plays well in Vila, deserves to win and now the ninth!
48
2 time
Already replaced, Camacho receives a yellow card on the bench.
47
2 time
America exchanges passes and Santos runs after the ball.
46
2 time
Let’s go until 50 minutes!
45
2 time
Giovanni receives in the back of the defense, tries to cover up Joo Paulo and the ball scratches the naughty Fish!!!
44
2 time
CAVICHIOLI TWICE!!! Lucas Braga hits the left wing and drops the bomb, the goalkeeper makes a good save on the feet of Marcos Guilherme who kicks hard on the goalkeeper’s counterp, who makes another beautiful save!!!
43
2 time
Valoura sees Joo Paulo passing by, who goes down the left and cannot cross, stopped by Madson.
42
2 time
Felipe Jonatan takes a free kick in the closed area and Cavichioli moves away with a punch to the side.
41
2 time
Lucas Braga receives from Moraes, tries to dribble Ademir and receives a foul.
40
2 time
Joo Paulo receives an open ball from the left, touches Valoura’s contrap, who doesn’t keep it.
39
2 time
America values ball possession and exchanges passes in midfield.
38
2 time
Replacement in Santos. Moraes takes Zanocelo’s place.
37
2 time
Z Ricardo and Marinho clash. The two athletes remain on the ground.
36
2 time
With one in the second half, Santos are clearly tired.
35
2 time
Ademir takes a corner kick on the first stick and Felipe Jonatan swings back.
34
2 time
Zarate gets the ball on the end line and Madson comes forward to cut. Corner kick.
33
2 time
Zanocelo tries for the submission from outside the area, but is stopped when shooting.
32
2 time
Change in the Rabbit. Z Ricardo enters the vacancy left by Lucas Kal.
31
2 time
Now, America exchanges passes and lets time pass.
30
2 time
Lucas Braga receives Felipe Jonatan’s left wing and crosses, Cavichioli flies on it and makes a good defense.
29
2 time
Ademir receives a gift from Velezquez, stretches too far and Velazquez himself makes a nice tackle.
28
2 time
America is very well posted and waits for the break for counterattacks.
27
2 time
Santos rounds the opposing area, but doesn’t find the strength to finish.
26
2 time
… and Juninho leaves for Juninho Valoura’s entrance.
25
2 time
Moves Marquinhos Santos. Rodolfo goes out to Giovanni’s entrance…
24
2 time
Rodolfo feels injured after a dispute with Zanocelo and asks for a replacement.
23
2 time
Zarate receives at the entrance to the unmarked area and drops the bomb over the goal.
22
2 time
Marcos Guilherme gives the lymph touch of cavadinha in the passage of Madson who crosses, Eduardo Bauermann heads away.
21
2 time
Angelo receives on the right wing, tries to dribble three and ends up being disarmed.
20
2 time
Marinho hits a strong foul in the right corner and the ball explodes in the chest of the goalkeeper of America.
19
2 time
At Santos, Tardelli goes out to the entrance of ngelo.
18
2 time
Tardelli run over by Ricardo Silva in the middle. Lack.
17
2 time
… and Marlon gives way to Joo Paulo.
16
2 time
Two replacements in America. Felipe Azevedo leaves and Zarate enters…
15
2 time
Felipe Azevedo receives the ball from the left wing on the counterattack and kicks from the left of the goal.
14
2 time
Madson crosses from the right, Tardelli dominates with his back to the goal, makes the pivot and Marinho shoots first over the American defense.
13
2 time
Marlon receives Ademir’s reverse on the left, cuts to the middle and kicks the left of Joo Paulo’s goal.
12
2 time
Rodolfo receives in Madson’s coats and caught offside.
11
2 time
Santos suffers with a player less and America leaving in quick counterattacks.
10
2 time
Rodolfo is lying on the lawn after a collision with Madson.
9
2 time
Now Madson, who receives the aerial ball inside the area, collapses after the arrival of the mark and asks for a penalty.
8
2 time
Ademir receives Juninho on the right wing and crosses on the second pole, Madson cuts with his head.
7
2 time
Marlon is lacking in Marinho’s passing and yellowish.
6
2 time
Expelled, Jean Mota watches the numbered game in Vila Belmiro.
5
2 time
With the partial result, America moves up to ninth place.
4
2 time
Marlon receives on the left wing and crosses, the ball goes through everyone and leaves on the other side of the field.
3
2 time
GOOOLLL OF AMRICA!!! AL!!! Marlon sends the ball in the left area, Joo Paulo punches Velazquez in the head and it overtakes Al, who hits first to widen!!!
two
2 time
… and Marcos Guilherne replaces Sanchez.
1
2 time
Carille changes twice. Madson takes the place of Par…
0
2 time
The ball is rolling again!
49
1 time
First half ends in Santos!
48
1 time
GOOOLLL OF AMRICA!!! ADMIR!!! He charges right in the left corner, Joo Paulo even flies on it, but he can’t defend!
47
1 time
Santos players surround the referee to protest!
46
1 time
PNALTI!!! RED CARD!!! Cavichioli launches on the counterattack, Ademir invades the area, Jean Mota grabs the attacker and is sent off after two minutes that he took the field!!!
45
1 time
We will have two minutes of additions.
44
1 time
And it didn’t give to Camacho. He exits to Jean Mota’s entrance.
43
1 time
America exchanges passes, prowls the Santos area and finds no space to infiltrate.
42
1 time
Marquinhos Santos takes advantage of the stoppage and calls Juninho to give instructions behind the wheel.
41
1 time
Camacho overturned, feels pain in his leg and receives medical attention.
40
1 time
On the counterattack, Rodolfo touches Felipe Azevedo at the entrance to the area and he kicks to the defense in two times by Joo Paulo.
39
1 time
Lucas Braga receives on the left wing and plays for the middle, Marinho lets her pass and Tardelli shoots crookedly to the left of the goal.
38
1 time
Santos presses the ball out of Amrica, who is forced to kick forward.
37
1 time
Felipe Jonatan takes a corner kick from the left and Zanocelo heads over the goal.
36
1 time
Marinho tries to turn Marlon over in midfield and gets the foul.
35
1 time
Felipe Jonatan receives from Lucas Braga, puts him in front and Ricardo Silva makes a good tackle.
34
1 time
Sanchez touches Lucas Braga’s pass inside the area and Ricardo Silva smart, makes the cut.
33
1 time
America goes forward, but when it reaches the entrance of the area, it stops with a good defense from Santos.
32
1 time
Marinho is fouled by Al and lands on the lawn with his hand on his head.
31
1 time
Sanchez tries to reverse the game and throws Felipe Azevedo in the chest.
30
1 time
Lucas Braga receives Felipe Jonatan and crosses, Cavichioli leaves the goal and moves away with a punch forward.
29
1 time
CAVICHIOLI!!! Patric goes wrong, Ricardo Silva lands on the feet of Tardelli who serves Marinho, the attacker kicks, the ball deflects in the defense and the goalkeeper stretches all the way to palm!
28
1 time
The game is very busy, with quick entries from both teams.
27
1 time
Rodolfo clearly plays inside the area asking for a penalty and Marcelo de Lima Henrique doesn’t fall for his.
26
1 time
America exchanges passes in midfield and Santos is 11 behind the ball line.
25
1 time
Felipe Azevedo cracks his head looking for Rodolfo at the entrance to the area and Velazquez appears to kick him away.
24
1 time
Always him! Now from the middle, Marinho releases the straw and the ball passes close to Cavichioli’s naughty!
23
1 time
After the throw, the ball goes to Marino, who kicks low to the left of the goal.
22
1 time
Marinho puts the ball in the area and America’s defense hits it head-on.
21
1 time
Sanchez knocked down on the bottom line. There is danger for the American goal!
20
1 time
Sanchez is run over by Marlon and the two fall on the lawn.
19
1 time
Brazilian in progress: Youth 0x0 Cear.
18
1 time
Once again, Marinho takes a risk from the edge of the area and now, the ball goes far from Cavichioli’s goal.
17
1 time
Marinho receives it at the entrance to the area, passes by Al and kicks it across.
16
1 time
America exchanges passes in defense and Santos tightens the ball.
15
1 time
Tardelli dominates by stepping on the ball, loses balance and falls to the ground.
14
1 time
UUUHHH!!! Felipe Azevedo takes a corner kick, Lucas Kal supports, the ball deflects in Par and passes very close to the naughty!
13
1 time
Ademir easily passes Felipe Jonatan and crosses, Marlon dominates, kicks and Camacho puts his head on it. Corner kick.
12
1 time
Juninho kills the fish’s counterattack by putting his hand on the ball and takes the first yellow card of the match.
11
1 time
Ball thrown in the Santos area and Tardelli helping the defense, making the header.
10
1 time
Ademir receives it at the entrance of the area, kicks with a deflection of the defense and the ball goes out. Corner kick.
9
1 time
Patric crosses from the right and Boza heads it off.
8
1 time
Santos fans are apprehensive after the almost first American goal.
7
1 time
JOO PAUL!!! The goalkeeper goes wrong and gives free to Al who serves Juninho, the defensive midfielder adjusts and kicks in the corner, forcing the goalkeeper to make a great save!
6
1 time
Tardelli gives a beautiful hat in the middle of the field and the crowd cheers.
5
1 time
The Santos fans sing loudly in Vila and encourage the team.
4
1 time
Felipe Jonatan receives on the left wing, crosses and is stopped by Lucas Kal.
3
1 time
Santos keeps the ball in attack and America is well placed back.
two
1 time
Marinho crosses on the right, Lucas Braga appears in the back of the defense and heads crookedly.
1
1 time
Par launches Marinho in front, the defense cuts and the attacker is fouled in the sequence.
0
1 time
Ball rolling in Vila Belmiro!
0
1 time
Santos comes to the field in his traditional all-white uniform. America, on the other hand, appears entirely in dark green!
0
1 time
Both teams are already on the pitch and have the last warm-up before the game starts!
0
1 time
Mauro Zarate is again available. The Argentine will be on the bench at America and can enter during the match.
0
1 time
Diego Tardelli start today., The striker wins the spot of Raniel, who is now on the bench.
0
1 time
Party day in Vila Belmiro. Today King Pel celebrates 81 years!
0
1 time
Today we will debut in America. Marquinhos Santos takes over the team in its first game after Mancini leaves for Grmio.
0
1 time
Both teams need the victory to keep running away from the Z-4. Santos is one and America four points from the sticking zone.
0
1 time
In the 1st round, the two teams faced each other at Independencia and America got the better of it, 2-0, with goals from Joo Paulo and Carlos Alberto.
0
1 time
With 32 points added, America is the 13th in the Brazilian Nationals. In the last round, the team received Bahia and also drew without goals.
0
1 time
Santos occupies the 15th position and has earned 29 points. In the last round, the team went to Pernambuco and drew a goalless draw with Sport.
0
1 time
Good afternoon, fan! In a little while, the ball will roll in Vila Belmiro for another Brazilian game! Santos and America enter the field for the 28th round!