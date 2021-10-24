Santos X America-MG – Supersports

49

2 time PIPE THE RBITO! Santos loses at home and depending on the results, he could finish second at the end of the round! America plays well in Vila, deserves to win and now the ninth!

48

2 time Already replaced, Camacho receives a yellow card on the bench.

47

2 time America exchanges passes and Santos runs after the ball.

46

2 time Let’s go until 50 minutes!

45

2 time Giovanni receives in the back of the defense, tries to cover up Joo Paulo and the ball scratches the naughty Fish!!!

44

2 time CAVICHIOLI TWICE!!! Lucas Braga hits the left wing and drops the bomb, the goalkeeper makes a good save on the feet of Marcos Guilherme who kicks hard on the goalkeeper’s counterp, who makes another beautiful save!!!

43

2 time Valoura sees Joo Paulo passing by, who goes down the left and cannot cross, stopped by Madson.

42

2 time Felipe Jonatan takes a free kick in the closed area and Cavichioli moves away with a punch to the side.

41

2 time Lucas Braga receives from Moraes, tries to dribble Ademir and receives a foul.

40

2 time Joo Paulo receives an open ball from the left, touches Valoura’s contrap, who doesn’t keep it.

39

2 time America values ​​ball possession and exchanges passes in midfield.

38

2 time Replacement in Santos. Moraes takes Zanocelo’s place.

37

2 time Z Ricardo and Marinho clash. The two athletes remain on the ground.

36

2 time With one in the second half, Santos are clearly tired.

35

2 time Ademir takes a corner kick on the first stick and Felipe Jonatan swings back.

34

2 time Zarate gets the ball on the end line and Madson comes forward to cut. Corner kick.

33

2 time Zanocelo tries for the submission from outside the area, but is stopped when shooting.

32

2 time Change in the Rabbit. Z Ricardo enters the vacancy left by Lucas Kal.

31

2 time Now, America exchanges passes and lets time pass.

30

2 time Lucas Braga receives Felipe Jonatan’s left wing and crosses, Cavichioli flies on it and makes a good defense.

29

2 time Ademir receives a gift from Velezquez, stretches too far and Velazquez himself makes a nice tackle.

28

2 time America is very well posted and waits for the break for counterattacks.

27

2 time Santos rounds the opposing area, but doesn’t find the strength to finish.

26

2 time … and Juninho leaves for Juninho Valoura’s entrance.

25

2 time Moves Marquinhos Santos. Rodolfo goes out to Giovanni’s entrance…

24

2 time Rodolfo feels injured after a dispute with Zanocelo and asks for a replacement.

23

2 time Zarate receives at the entrance to the unmarked area and drops the bomb over the goal.

22

2 time Marcos Guilherme gives the lymph touch of cavadinha in the passage of Madson who crosses, Eduardo Bauermann heads away.

21

2 time Angelo receives on the right wing, tries to dribble three and ends up being disarmed.

20

2 time Marinho hits a strong foul in the right corner and the ball explodes in the chest of the goalkeeper of America.

19

2 time At Santos, Tardelli goes out to the entrance of ngelo.

18

2 time Tardelli run over by Ricardo Silva in the middle. Lack.

17

2 time … and Marlon gives way to Joo Paulo.

16

2 time Two replacements in America. Felipe Azevedo leaves and Zarate enters…

15

2 time Felipe Azevedo receives the ball from the left wing on the counterattack and kicks from the left of the goal.

14

2 time Madson crosses from the right, Tardelli dominates with his back to the goal, makes the pivot and Marinho shoots first over the American defense.

13

2 time Marlon receives Ademir’s reverse on the left, cuts to the middle and kicks the left of Joo Paulo’s goal.

12

2 time Rodolfo receives in Madson’s coats and caught offside.

11

2 time Santos suffers with a player less and America leaving in quick counterattacks.

10

2 time Rodolfo is lying on the lawn after a collision with Madson.

9

2 time Now Madson, who receives the aerial ball inside the area, collapses after the arrival of the mark and asks for a penalty.

8

2 time Ademir receives Juninho on the right wing and crosses on the second pole, Madson cuts with his head.

7

2 time Marlon is lacking in Marinho’s passing and yellowish.

6

2 time Expelled, Jean Mota watches the numbered game in Vila Belmiro.

5

2 time With the partial result, America moves up to ninth place.

4

2 time Marlon receives on the left wing and crosses, the ball goes through everyone and leaves on the other side of the field.

3

2 time GOOOLLL OF AMRICA!!! AL!!! Marlon sends the ball in the left area, Joo Paulo punches Velazquez in the head and it overtakes Al, who hits first to widen!!!

two

2 time … and Marcos Guilherne replaces Sanchez.

1

2 time Carille changes twice. Madson takes the place of Par…

0

2 time The ball is rolling again!

49

1 time First half ends in Santos!

48

1 time GOOOLLL OF AMRICA!!! ADMIR!!! He charges right in the left corner, Joo Paulo even flies on it, but he can’t defend!

47

1 time Santos players surround the referee to protest!

46

1 time PNALTI!!! RED CARD!!! Cavichioli launches on the counterattack, Ademir invades the area, Jean Mota grabs the attacker and is sent off after two minutes that he took the field!!!

45

1 time We will have two minutes of additions.

44

1 time And it didn’t give to Camacho. He exits to Jean Mota’s entrance.

43

1 time America exchanges passes, prowls the Santos area and finds no space to infiltrate.

42

1 time Marquinhos Santos takes advantage of the stoppage and calls Juninho to give instructions behind the wheel.

41

1 time Camacho overturned, feels pain in his leg and receives medical attention.

40

1 time On the counterattack, Rodolfo touches Felipe Azevedo at the entrance to the area and he kicks to the defense in two times by Joo Paulo.

39

1 time Lucas Braga receives on the left wing and plays for the middle, Marinho lets her pass and Tardelli shoots crookedly to the left of the goal.

38

1 time Santos presses the ball out of Amrica, who is forced to kick forward.

37

1 time Felipe Jonatan takes a corner kick from the left and Zanocelo heads over the goal.

36

1 time Marinho tries to turn Marlon over in midfield and gets the foul.

35

1 time Felipe Jonatan receives from Lucas Braga, puts him in front and Ricardo Silva makes a good tackle.

34

1 time Sanchez touches Lucas Braga’s pass inside the area and Ricardo Silva smart, makes the cut.

33

1 time America goes forward, but when it reaches the entrance of the area, it stops with a good defense from Santos.

32

1 time Marinho is fouled by Al and lands on the lawn with his hand on his head.

31

1 time Sanchez tries to reverse the game and throws Felipe Azevedo in the chest.

30

1 time Lucas Braga receives Felipe Jonatan and crosses, Cavichioli leaves the goal and moves away with a punch forward.

29

1 time CAVICHIOLI!!! Patric goes wrong, Ricardo Silva lands on the feet of Tardelli who serves Marinho, the attacker kicks, the ball deflects in the defense and the goalkeeper stretches all the way to palm!

28

1 time The game is very busy, with quick entries from both teams.

27

1 time Rodolfo clearly plays inside the area asking for a penalty and Marcelo de Lima Henrique doesn’t fall for his.

26

1 time America exchanges passes in midfield and Santos is 11 behind the ball line.

25

1 time Felipe Azevedo cracks his head looking for Rodolfo at the entrance to the area and Velazquez appears to kick him away.

24

1 time Always him! Now from the middle, Marinho releases the straw and the ball passes close to Cavichioli’s naughty!

23

1 time After the throw, the ball goes to Marino, who kicks low to the left of the goal.

22

1 time Marinho puts the ball in the area and America’s defense hits it head-on.

21

1 time Sanchez knocked down on the bottom line. There is danger for the American goal!

20

1 time Sanchez is run over by Marlon and the two fall on the lawn.

19

1 time Brazilian in progress: Youth 0x0 Cear.

18

1 time Once again, Marinho takes a risk from the edge of the area and now, the ball goes far from Cavichioli’s goal.

17

1 time Marinho receives it at the entrance to the area, passes by Al and kicks it across.

16

1 time America exchanges passes in defense and Santos tightens the ball.

15

1 time Tardelli dominates by stepping on the ball, loses balance and falls to the ground.

14

1 time UUUHHH!!! Felipe Azevedo takes a corner kick, Lucas Kal supports, the ball deflects in Par and passes very close to the naughty!

13

1 time Ademir easily passes Felipe Jonatan and crosses, Marlon dominates, kicks and Camacho puts his head on it. Corner kick.

12

1 time Juninho kills the fish’s counterattack by putting his hand on the ball and takes the first yellow card of the match.

11

1 time Ball thrown in the Santos area and Tardelli helping the defense, making the header.

10

1 time Ademir receives it at the entrance of the area, kicks with a deflection of the defense and the ball goes out. Corner kick.

9

1 time Patric crosses from the right and Boza heads it off.

8

1 time Santos fans are apprehensive after the almost first American goal.

7

1 time JOO PAUL!!! The goalkeeper goes wrong and gives free to Al who serves Juninho, the defensive midfielder adjusts and kicks in the corner, forcing the goalkeeper to make a great save!

6

1 time Tardelli gives a beautiful hat in the middle of the field and the crowd cheers.

5

1 time The Santos fans sing loudly in Vila and encourage the team.

4

1 time Felipe Jonatan receives on the left wing, crosses and is stopped by Lucas Kal.

3

1 time Santos keeps the ball in attack and America is well placed back.

two

1 time Marinho crosses on the right, Lucas Braga appears in the back of the defense and heads crookedly.

1

1 time Par launches Marinho in front, the defense cuts and the attacker is fouled in the sequence.

0

1 time Ball rolling in Vila Belmiro!

0

1 time Santos comes to the field in his traditional all-white uniform. America, on the other hand, appears entirely in dark green!

0

1 time Both teams are already on the pitch and have the last warm-up before the game starts!

0

1 time Mauro Zarate is again available. The Argentine will be on the bench at America and can enter during the match.

0

1 time Diego Tardelli start today., The striker wins the spot of Raniel, who is now on the bench.

0

1 time Party day in Vila Belmiro. Today King Pel celebrates 81 years!

0

1 time Today we will debut in America. Marquinhos Santos takes over the team in its first game after Mancini leaves for Grmio.

0

1 time Both teams need the victory to keep running away from the Z-4. Santos is one and America four points from the sticking zone.

0

1 time In the 1st round, the two teams faced each other at Independencia and America got the better of it, 2-0, with goals from Joo Paulo and Carlos Alberto.

0

1 time With 32 points added, America is the 13th in the Brazilian Nationals. In the last round, the team received Bahia and also drew without goals.

0

1 time Santos occupies the 15th position and has earned 29 points. In the last round, the team went to Pernambuco and drew a goalless draw with Sport.