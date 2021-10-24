São Paulo lineup: Ceni assembles team to face Bragantino without Calleri and Rigoni | São Paulo

São Paulo’s last training session before this Sunday’s game against Red Bull Bragantino, at 6:15 pm (GMT), against Red Bull Bragantino, in Bragança Paulista, there were no strikers Calleri and Rigoni training with the squad. The duel is valid for the 28th round of the Brazilian Championship.

This Saturday, at the Barra Funda CT, the two Argentines did specific work on the lawn under the supervision of physiotherapists Sasaki and Betinho. They must not be able to reinforce the team.

Rigoni is recovering from a strain on her left thigh, while Calleri had a detected swelling on her right thigh.

Both must, however, be available for the match against Internacional, on the 31st, in Morumbi.

1 of 4 Calleri during training at São Paulo this Saturday — Photo: Felipe Espíndola/saopaulofc.net Calleri during training at São Paulo this Saturday — Photo: Felipe Espíndola/saopaulofc.net

Without the Argentines, Ceni led technical and tactical work, in addition to making adjustments to the set piece. It will be the coach’s first game as a visitor since he returned to the club.

2 of 4 Rigoni during training at São Paulo this Saturday — Photo: Felipe Espíndola/saopaulofc.net Rigoni during training at São Paulo this Saturday — Photo: Felipe Espíndola/saopaulofc.net

A possible São Paulo for Sunday has James Volpi; Orejuela, Miranda, Arboleda and Reinaldo; Liziero, Igor Gomes, Gabriel Sara and Martín Benítez; Luciano and Pablo (Marquinhos).

+ Read more news about São Paulo

Ceni also does not have Galeano (right ankle trauma) and Luan (left thigh adductor tendon avulsion). The club does not disclose the deadline for the return of the pair.

3 of 4 Rogério Ceni and Igor Gomes during training at São Paulo — Photo: Felipe Espíndola/saopaulofc.net Rogério Ceni and Igor Gomes during training at São Paulo — Photo: Felipe Espíndola/saopaulofc.net