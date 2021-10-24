Saturday Cash Lotteries: Check out today’s games – 10/23/2021

Top Stories

Saturday arrived and the Cash Lotteries hold seven (7) contests today, October 23, 2021 is the day of Mega-sena, Lotofácil, Quina, Federal Lottery, Dupla-sena, Timemania and Lucky Day and here in the session of lotteries, of Tech News you find all information about betting.

The drawings for the Caixa Saturday Lotteries will be held from 8 pm onwards in the space of the Savings Bank located at Tietê Bus Station in São Paulo. In addition, the draw is also broadcast over the internet, on the channel of Caixa Econômica YouTube and for TV network.

For the Caixa Saturday Lotteries, bet until 5:30 pm on the Lottery Houses and until 7pm at online lotteries. There are more than R$50 million in prizes. Also enjoy the box balls and play in a group.

Contests today, Saturday (10/23)

Check here the games of the Caixa Saturday Lotteries with their respective prizes. are more than BRL 50 million in prizes. Play in Lottery Houses or Online Lotteries. Enjoy!

Mega-sena: 2422 – R$26.5 million; Minimum bet: R$4.5.

Minimum bet: R$4.5. Lotofácil: 2355 – R$1.5 million; Minimum bet: R$ 2.5.

Minimum bet: R$ 2.5. Quina: 5689 – R$2.4 million; Minimum bet: BRL 2.

Minimum bet: BRL 2. Timemania: 1704 – R$4.9 million; Minimum bet: R$ 2.5.

Minimum bet: R$ 2.5. Federal Lottery: 5608 – 500 thousand; Minimum bet: R$4.5 to R$45.

Minimum bet: R$4.5 to R$45. Dupla-sena: 2289 – R$3.8 million; Minimum bet: BRL 2.

Minimum bet: BRL 2. Lucky Day: 522 – R$400 thousand; Minimum bet: BRL 2.

How and where to bet on Caixa Lotteries

Betting on the Caixa Saturday Lotteries is very easy and at the moment the player can go to a Fixed Lottery in his city or use the internet to bet, see the options:

Lottery Houses Online Cash Lottery Caixa’s Accredited Online Lotteries

Therefore, to bet you must choose the Lotérica card or the virtual system. The value of the Bet varies according to the game in Caixa Lotteries, while in accredited Lotteries the value may change.

However, the player can bet in a group, they are the Box Pools, which can help you take a good prize. To play with a pool, just ask for a pool at the Lotérica counter.

How to receive a Lottery Prize?

Firstly, to receive the awards from the Lotteries Cash, you can receive your prize at any accredited lottery outlet or Caixa branches. If the gross premium exceeds R$1,903.98, payment can only be made at Caixa branches.

In conclusion, you receive the prize upon presentation of original proof of identity with CPF and original and winning wagering receipt. You must enter your full name and CPF on the back of your winning bet.

