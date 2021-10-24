Saturday in Austin brings little chance of rain in F1 qualifying

Forecast is for cloudy skies this Saturday this Saturday in Austin (Photo: Steve Etherington/Mercedes)

How the newest controversy between Verstappen and Hamilton in F1 began (Video: F1TV)

If Friday in Austin was blue skies practically all the time, Saturday (23) in the Texan capital dawned with cloudy skies and should continue throughout the day. At the opening of the weekend, the weather indicated a reasonable chance of rain in the Formula 1 track activities at the Circuit des Americas, stage of the GP of the United States for the ninth time, but the percentage has dropped considerably in the last hours.

The heat is still pretty strong in Austin. According to the specialized website Weather Channel, the ambient temperature will reach 30ºC throughout the day, including for free training 3 and also for the classification of the US GP.

▶️ Subscribe to the two GRAND PRIZE YouTube channels: GP | GP2

Forecast is for cloudy skies this Saturday in Austin (Photo: Circuit of the Americas)

If on Friday the weather indicated a percentage of rain close to 40% and the possibility of rain and thunderstorms this Saturday, the situation is now somewhat different. According to the publication, the day will have a variation from sun among clouds to partially cloudy skies. The chance of rain for the rest of the day is a maximum of 5% at the time of the US GP classification.

The speed of the winds, on the other hand, draws attention. There were practically no gusts on the Friday of free practice, but for the Saturday of qualifying the forecast is for winds between 12 and 15 km/h, always blowing towards the South.

On free practice Friday, Mercedes dealt the cards and was faster in the first session, with Valtteri Bottas, and also recorded the best time in the afternoon practice, with Lewis Hamilton. The seven-times champion’s mark, however, was deleted because the driver exceeded the track limits. In this way, Sergio Pérez concluded the work as the fastest.

The weekend’s opening was also marked by yet another controversy between rivals Max Verstappen and Hamilton. After fighting side by side in free practice, the Dutchman lost the line and, in addition to calling his rival a “stupid idiot”, showed his middle finger, in an obscene gesture to Lewis.

The free practice 3 of the Formula 1 US GP is scheduled for 15:00 (GMT-3), while the classification takes place at 18:00, always broadcast live by BandSports channel and F1 TV Pro streaming service.

O BIG PRIZE follows LIVE and in REAL TIME everything about the US Formula 1 GP. Follow everything here.