Scientists and politicians react to fake news replicated by Bolsonaro about vaccines and AIDS – Politics

One day after the final report of the Covid’s CPI be read in the Senate and ask for the indictment of the president. Jair Bolsonaro as a function of their posture and driving during the pandemic of Covid-19, Bolsonaro returned to attack the vaccine and raise doubts about its safety. The president said on Thursday, 21, in his weekly live that people who have taken two doses of the immunizer against the new coronavirus in the UK are developing AIDS. The claim, which is a lie, was disproved by scientists around the world and published on an English website known for spreading conspiracy theories.

Bolsonaro introduces the topic in his online program saying he will deliver serious news, but without commenting on it. Then, he picks up a kind of newspaper and, before supposedly reading an article, he recognizes that he has already dealt with the subject in the past and that, therefore, he “was beaten up a lot”.

But he followed and said: “Official UK government reports suggest that the fully vaccinated (15 days after the second dose) are developing the Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (AIDS) much faster than expected”. And complete: I recommend that you read the article. “I won’t read it here because I might have problems with my live”.

The fake news that relates vaccines to the development of the disease was already known to the point of World Health Organization (WHO) have reinforced the importance of HIV carriers being immunized against covid-19. But spreading the lie at a time when Brazil reaches more than half of its population with full vaccination generated revolt and criticism among scientists on social networks.

the microbiologist Natalia Pasternak used Twitter to point out that no vaccine, not just one that protects against covid-19, causes people to develop AIDS. The doctor and health researcher Daniel Golden also used the platform to inform people in the right way. “There is no possibility of the vaccine causing AIDS, zero. Whatever the vaccine. This is what needs to be disclosed in a clear and direct way”, he said.

The political class also reacted. Several opposition deputies underline the criminal character of Bolsonaro’s statement. “Bolsonaro once again used a false document to attack vaccines and link them to AIDS. It is regrettable that this is the priority of the president of a country with more than 600,000 dead, 20 million hungry and 14 million unemployed. Yet another crime on Bolsonaro’s record,” said the House minority leader, Marcelo Freixo (PSB-RJ).

Bolsonaro once again used false documents to attack vaccines and link them to AIDS. It is regrettable that this is the priority of the president of a country with more than 600,000 dead, 20 million hungry and 14 million unemployed. Another crime on Bolsonaro’s record. — Marcelo Freixo (@MarceloFreixo) October 23, 2021

the federal deputy Alexandre Padilha (PT-SP), which is the coordinator of the Mixed Parliamentary Front to fight HIV/AIDS/viral hepatitis in the National Congress, said in his profile on the social network that he intends to take “legal measures” against the president for his speech.

ABSURD! Bolsonaro fires another fake news linking vaccine to AIDS. As coordinator of the Front to Confront HIV/AIDS/Viral Hepatitis in Congress, I will file all legal measures against the president and his denial speech. — Alexandre Padilha (@padilhando) October 23, 2021

Manuela D’Avila (PCdoB), which ran for vice president of the Republic in 2018, said that the president “continues with his project of death” by spreading fake news on his live.

Disgusting! Accused of committing crimes against humanity, Bolsonaro continues with his project of death, spreading the absurd fake news that whoever is taking 2 doses of the vaccine is acquiring HIV/AIDS. pic.twitter.com/YfRfV5xLnZ — Manuela (@ManuelaDavila) October 23, 2021

On Wednesday, 20, the rapporteur Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL) included, in the commission final report, the dissemination of false news and misinformation about the pandemic in the country among the factors responsible for deaths resulting from covid-19. According to the senator, the fake news resulted in deaths that could have been avoided, as they would have generated “a dangerous and unnecessary exposure to the new coronavirus” and, consequently, contributed “to the loss of additional lives” during the health crisis.