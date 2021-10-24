Scientists react to Bolsonaro’s talk about vaccines and AIDS

A day after Covid’s final CPI report was read in the Senate and asked for the indictment of President Jair Bolsonaro due to his attitude and conduct during the covid-19 pandemic, the president returned to attack the vaccine and raise doubts about its safety .

The president said on Thursday, 21, in his weekly “live” that people who took two doses of immunizing against the new coronavirus in the UK are developing AIDS. The claim, which is a lie, was disproved by scientists around the world and published on an English website known for spreading conspiracy theories.







President Jair Bolsonaro live held last Thursday, 21. Photo: Reproduction/Facebook/Jair Messias Bolsonaro / Estadão

Bolsonaro introduced the topic on his online program saying he would be serious news, but without commenting on it. Then, he picks up a kind of newspaper and, before supposedly reading an article, he recognizes that he has already dealt with the subject in the past and that, therefore, he “was beaten up a lot”.

But he went on and said: “Official UK government reports suggest that those fully vaccinated (15 days after the second dose) are developing Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (AIDS) much faster than anticipated.” And complete: I recommend that you read the article. “I won’t read it here because I might have problems with my ‘live’.”

The fake news that relates vaccines to the development of the disease was already known to the point that the World Health Organization (WHO) reinforced the importance of HIV carriers being immunized against covid-19. But spreading the lie at a time when Brazil reaches more than half of its population with full vaccination generated revolt and criticism among scientists on social networks.

Microbiologist Natalia Pasternak used Twitter to point out that no vaccine, not just one that protects against covid-19, causes people to develop AIDS. Physician and health researcher Daniel Dourado also used the platform to inform people in the right way. “There is no possibility of the vaccine causing AIDS, zero. Whatever the vaccine. This is what needs to be publicized clearly and directly,” he said.

The political class also reacted. Several opposition deputies underline the criminal character of Bolsonaro’s statement. “Bolsonaro once again used false documents to attack vaccines and link them to AIDS. It is regrettable that this is the priority of the president of a country with more than 600,000 dead, 20 million hungry and 14 million unemployed. Another crime. in Bolsonaro’s record”, said the leader of the minority in the Chamber, Marcelo Freixo (PSB-RJ).

Federal Deputy Alexandre Padilha (PT-SP), who is the coordinator of the Front to Combat HIV/AIDS/Viral Hepatitis in the National Congress, said in his profile on the social network that he intends to take “legal measures” against the president for speaking out. .

Manuela D’Ávila (PCdoB), who ran for vice president of the Republic in 2018, said that the president “continues with his project of death” by spreading fake news on his Live.

On Wednesday, 20, rapporteur Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL) included, in the commission’s final report, the dissemination of false news and misinformation about the pandemic in the country among the factors responsible for the deaths resulting from covid-19. According to the senator, the fake news resulted in deaths that could have been avoided, as they would have generated “a dangerous and unnecessary exposure to the new coronavirus” and, consequently, contributed “to the loss of additional lives” during the health crisis.