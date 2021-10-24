Scientists Unravel Aromatherapy Spray Illness Mystery

It was a mystery, by any definition of the word—a rare tropical infection that sickened people in the definitely non-tropical states of Minnesota and Kansas, as well as Texas, in the United States. The first patient to fall ill died in March in Kansas.

All were infected by a bacterium known as Burkholderia pseudomallei. The disease it causes is called melioidosis, characterized by nonspecific symptoms such as coughing and shortness of breath, weakness, fatigue and nausea. The microorganism is most commonly seen in Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore and northern Australia, and is found in soil and contaminated water.

The bacterium is not expected to be found in the center of the United States, and certainly not in an aromatherapy spray with scented lavender and gemstones.

Typically, when Americans are diagnosed with melioidosis, it is associated with travel. But these cases emerged in the midst of a pandemic, when international travel was virtually non-existent. And none of the affected families had traveled.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a health alert in June, when the three cases in Kansas, Minnesota and Texas were listed. When they found the source this month, four people fell ill and two of them died.

Cold slopes and fishing expeditions

The leads have cooled in Kansas, said CDC epidemiologist Jennifer McQuiston, who helped lead the investigation. The CDC worked with state health departments to try to find out how people became infected with such an unusual pathogen.

“It was really a fishing expedition because we didn’t have any clues to guide us in any direction,” McQuiston told international CNN.

“The teams really looked at personal care products, lotions, soaps, food items, vitamins – things they might have been exposed to,” McQuiston said.

“Cleaning products – all those kinds of things. The problem with the Burkholderia pseudomallei is that she really needs a moist environment to survive. It can prevail in some types of humidity where you wouldn’t normally think of surviving bacteria, even hand sanitizers.”

In July, a patient died of melioidosis in Georgia. Genetic testing linked the evidence to the other three cases.

The CDC teams redoubled their research, looking at all the products they could find that could be the source of the bacteria. Even so, there was no obvious data.

“They tested several hundred specimens and it looked like they were hitting a dead end,” McQuiston said.

In a last-ditch effort, they returned to the last patient’s home for a fresh look earlier this month.

“In this second specific survey, they collected a sample from an air cleaner bottle that hadn’t been collected the first time, and this week we got positive PCR results from that air cleaner bottle for Burkholderia pseudomallei” said McQuiston.

PCR – polymerase chain reaction – is the same type of laboratory test used to amplify genetic material for Covid-19 tests. This time, the examination revealed genetic material from the bacterial crime suspect.

There, they found: “Better Homes & Gardens Lavender & Chamomile Essential Oil Infused Aromatherapy Room Spray with Gemstones.” The product was manufactured in India and sold at Walmart, which recalled it on Friday (22).

“We were all very relieved to have something that pointed to a source of infection because our biggest concern was that whatever caused the infection in the previous four cases might still be out there, posing a risk to people’s health,” he said. McQuiston.

“It showed us that this was true – our instincts were right because there are families in America who have this bottle of air fragrance in their homes, potentially in use,” she added.

“That’s why we thought it was so important to get this information out quickly, even though we’re still awaiting sequencing confirmation results showing that what came out of the vial matched the Georgia patient. The results of the PCR led us to proceed with this alert”.

The CDC was able to link the strain of bacteria to patients in Texas, Kansas and Minnesota. “So we have A connected to B, B connected to C, and the sequence results will help us connect A to C,” McQuiston said.

“Healing” gemstones?

It is not clear which ingredient in the spray might be the contaminant. However, they can be the “precious stones”.

“The rocks are collected from the environment and there are bacteria in the environment, so if the rocks weren’t sterilized before they were placed, it’s a possibility,” McQuiston said. “Another thing is the possibility that another component has become contaminated and the rocks form a small microenvironment in that flask for the bacteria to grow,” he added.

“So, the meaning of rocks we don’t know yet, but having rocks in a fragrance bottle is definitely unusual. I think it’s something we’re interested in ‘observing’.

The same manufacturer made other perfumes using “precious stones” that the CDC will examine, McQuiston said.

It is also unclear how people can become infected by a spray. It doesn’t seem like the victims necessarily inspired him.

“A lot of people said they sprinkled this on their pillows at night, before they went to sleep, to give them a nice fragrance – so you can imagine there are uses for this, besides just spraying it in a room, where you can put someone in contact. very close to the bacteria,” McQuiston said.

Now the researchers will return to see if the patient in Texas may have purchased the same brand of spray.

“There was no mention of this specific product or brand in the initial interview questions, I think the states have committed to these families,” McQuiston said. “I believe there was a mention of a possible fragrance spray on a member of the patient’s family from Texas. So I think we’ll try to go back and dig a little more carefully.”

That’s the hard part. “We may or may not make this connection, as several months have passed. The bottle may no longer be at home, but I think there will be an attempt.”

It probably won’t be possible for the Kansas patient, who died in March, or for the Minnesota patient, she said.

“But I have to say that we’ve heard that these two individuals had a history of using scented products or essential oils, so I think you can imagine the possibility that there’s this connection.”

CDC epidemiologists are often called disease detectives, and this is an example of why.

“You weigh the thrill of being able to piece this puzzle together with, in fact, the awful knowledge that two people died and four families were dramatically impacted by it,” McQuiston said. “And I really think the knowledge of how serious this was is what drove our scientists to work so hard to try to solve this mystery.”

This is a translated text. To read the original in English, click here.