See 5 productions to watch on streaming this weekend – Culture

Several series and movies were released on the platforms of streaming Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Globoplay, Apple TV+ and Disney+ in the last days. Check out some highlights to watch this weekend (October 23rd and 24th).

Prank against the Animal

Available on Amazon Prime Video since Friday, 22, the new film features the well-known humor of Porta dos Fundos. Antonio Tabet is Peçanha, a police officer from Nova Iguaçu, Rio de Janeiro, who will use unconventional methods in search of a serial killer in the region known as Animal.

The cast also includes names such as Rafael Portugal, Gabriel Totoro, Thati Lopes and Rafael Infante, as well as the participation of singer Valesca Popozuda.

Watch the trailer for Prank Against the Animal below:

Department of Conspiracies

The animation that made its debut in Netflix on October 22nd shows a world in which much of the conspiracy theories that have gained popularity over time are real, but the truth is under the protection of bumbling secret department officials.

Watch the trailer for Department of Conspiracies below:

Invasion

The streaming service Apple TV+ released the first three episodes of Invasion last Friday, 22, a good choice for those who like mystery atmosphere and extraterrestrial movies. The dramatic series approaches an alien invasion from the perspective of different people spread across the continents. New episodes will be released every Friday.

Watch the trailer for Invasion below:

Secret Truths 2

The continuation of the novel by Walcyr Carrasco de made its debut on Globoplay last Wednesday, October 20, bringing most of the actors and characters who were successful in 2017.

Watch the trailer for Secret Truths 2 below:

Alvin and the Chipmunks: On the Road

THE Disney+ released the franchise movie Alvin and the Chipmunks launched in 2016 on its streaming platform. In the plot, the animals team up with Dave’s fiancée’s son and take a trip to try to prevent a wedding.

Watch the trailer for Alvin and the Chipmunks: On the Road below: