see situations where withdrawal is allowed without dismissal

The FGTS (Guarantee Fund for Time of Service) is a kind of savings made with Caixa Econômica Federal during the period in which the worker remains linked to a certain company. The employer is required to pay a monthly rate of 8%, the amount of which must be deducted from the payroll on the gross salary of the worker with a formal contract.

In order to be entitled to the FGTS, the worker must fall into the rural or saffron category, act in a temporary or intermittent contract, be a self-employed worker, non-employed director, professional athlete or perform activities at home.

Most FGTS withdrawals are related to layoffs, however, there are other situations in which the withdrawal is released, such as retirement, serious illness, home purchase or anniversary withdrawal. Check it out below:

Retirement

Retirement Cashing is a modality in which the Non-Employed Worker or Director is entitled to the balance of the FGTS account upon retirement, even if the reason for retirement is due to disability.

The worker can withdraw all accounts with a balance and, for workers who continue with an employment relationship, they are entitled to withdraw the monthly deposits of the payment made by the employer.

Serious illness

According to Law No. 8.036 / 90, the worker can withdraw the FGTS balance due to illness when diagnosed with the following diseases:

When the worker or any of their dependents is diagnosed with cancer (malignant neoplasm);

When the worker or any of his dependents is a carrier of the HIV virus (Aids);

When the worker or any of his dependents is in a terminal stage, due to a serious illness.

Home purchase

For those who want to buy or build a residential property, the FGTS balance can be used at the time of contracting, as a down payment for the financing, constituting part of the payment or the total amount.

The FGTS balance can also be used to fully pay off or amortize your debt, both for contracts signed under the Housing Finance System (SFH), as well as for contracts signed, as of 06/12/2021, in the Real Estate Financial System (SFI ) whose appraisal value of the property object of the financing is within the limit established for the SFH, as stated in the CMN Resolution (National Monetary Council).

You can use the FGTS to reduce the amount of benefits by up to 80% in 12 consecutive months.

Worker without a formal contract for three years

The FGTS is a benefit aimed at workers with a formal contract and once this formal contract is lost and remains in it for a period of three years, there is no reason for Caixa to continue withholding the benefit amounts.

Thus, as soon as the worker completes three years without any signature in the CTPS, he can go to a Caixa branch and request the withdrawal of the balance in the account. The request must be made in the month of the employee’s birthday, as in the birthday withdrawal mode.

To withdraw the benefit, in this situation, it is necessary to present an identification document (RG, driver’s license, for example), PIS/Pasep/NIS number and work permit.

birthday withdrawal

The FGTS anniversary withdrawal is an alternative for workers to be able to withdraw amounts annually and can be done only once a year, always from the first day of the anniversary month, with a period of two months to withdraw the benefit.

As there is the possibility of making annual withdrawals, Caixa allows the withdrawal of only 50% of the balance in the account. To withdraw the amount, it is necessary to officially demonstrate interest in this withdrawal model, and the procedure must be done through the FGTS website at Caixa Econômica Federal, Caixa’s Internet Banking, FGTS application or at Caixa’s bank branches.

When adhering to this type of withdrawal, the worker must be aware that he or she waives the withdrawal withdrawal in the event of unfair dismissal.

