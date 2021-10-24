See where in the world Brazilians plan to fly on the November holidays





In an increasingly optimistic scenario with the advance of immunization, the reopening of stores, borders and tourist attractions, the confidence of travelers has increased and many Brazilians are already making plans to travel around the world again on the November holidays.

This is what the numbers of the recent survey by ViajaNet, a virtual tourism agency, indicate the volume of search for air tickets for international flights.

For the holiday of the Dead, celebrated on November 2nd, among the destinations in the ranking that you will see below, the city of New York is the most sought after by Brazilian travelers (more than 33% of interest) who will travel by plane during the period from October 29th to November 3rd.

The American destination is one of the favorites for offering many options of popularly known sights and attractions, such as the Statue of Liberty, Central Park, Times Square and the Empire State Building.

Next, appears the city of Lisbon, in Portugal, representing 12% of demand, followed by Cancún, in Mexico, with 4.2%. Miami and Orlando, cities located in Florida, also appear on the list, with 4.2% and 3.4%, respectively, closing the five most searched cities for the holiday.





Below, see the list with the eight most desired cities:

Perspectives for the next holiday

According to the search behavior of travelers, it is also possible to point out the most sought after destinations for the Proclamation of the Republic holiday, which takes place on November 15th.

So far, New York City is also the leader, with more than 13% of the search volume. Lisbon (12.4%) also continues in the second position, however, from then on there are changes. The third is Tel Aviv, Israel (8.0%), followed by Madrid, Spain (4.3%), Buenos Aires, Argentina (4.3%), and Cancun (4.0%).

The cities of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and Istanbul, Turkey, which also did not appear in the trends of most popular destinations for the previous holiday, gain prominence and take the seventh and eighth place, respectively, for the period from 12 to 16 November, followed by Orlando.

Miami, which is among the five most sought after destinations for the All Souls’ holiday, drops to tenth place, with 3.3% of interest. Together, the ten cities account for 60.7% of the total number of destinations most highly rated for air travel in 2021.

Check the ranking:

ViajaNet Information



