see who will receive the allowance in 2022

The PIS/Pasep salary bonus was postponed to 2022, which has been creating an expectation in the worker who wants to withdraw the money. This is because, until last year, the PIS/Pasep was released in July. However, in 2021, this did not happen, after it was decided that the 2020 base year payment would be paid next year.

According to information, payment will be made from February to December 2022 for all workers who meet the benefit requirements.

There will be changes in the payment of the salary bonus next year, when it will no longer start in the second semester but in the first semester, thus, payment must always occur in the same calendar year for all workers. Being between January and December of the same year.

Payment will start in January to December of each year, to workers identified on the basis of information provided by companies in the previous year.

In 2022, the PIS/Pasep will pay up to the minimum wage in effect (the estimate for next year’s salary to be R$1,192.40).

Remembering that the amount to be paid will depend on the time worked: those who worked all year will receive a minimum wage, for those who worked for a shorter period, they will receive the proportional benefit.

Who is entitled to the salary bonus?

To receive the PIS/Pasep, the worker will need to be enrolled in the Social Integration Program (PIS) for five years or more, have received remuneration of up to two minimum wages in 2020, and have worked with a formal contract for at least 30 days last year.

Another detail, it is necessary that the company has correctly sent the information of the workers in the RAIS (Annual List of Social Information).

How to consult the PIS/Pasep?

Workers with a formal contract can consult the PIS through the Caixa Trabalhador application on the Caixa Econômica Federal website or call 0800 726 0207.

Public servants receive the Pasep and can be consulted through telephone numbers 4004-0001 (capitals and metropolitan regions), 0800 729 0001 (other cities).

Hearing impaired people can call 0800 229 008.