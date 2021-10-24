Sergio Guizé reveals panic when leaving a place to record Secret Truths 2· TV News

Sergio Guizé revealed the panic he felt when leaving confinement to record Verdades Secretas 2. The actor was isolated with his wife, Bianca Bin, in Indaiatuba, interior of São Paulo, and left the place to work in the middle of the pandemic. “At first, it was really scary”, tells the Ariel of the continuation of the saga of Angel (Camila Queiroz).

In Rio de Janeiro for six months, Guizé tells how he felt after the initial shock of leaving his farm. “It’s been a while since I’ve seen so many people. This, psychologically, isn’t easy. But we trust. In all these years working at Globo, I’ve always been very well supported. So, that gave me a relief. I knew I wasn’t going to go to Globo. one robbed, I knew I had a safe haven,” he vents, in an interview with the column by Patrícia Kogut, of the O Globo newspaper.

Giza suffered a suffocation in the midst of the Coronavirus pandemic. He had to accompany his sister, who was with Covid-19 during childbirth, because his brother-in-law was also infected with the virus. “It was one of the worst things that happened to me and also one of the best. We end up getting stronger after that”, recalls the artist.

In Verdades Secretas 2, Sergio Guizé plays Ariel, a nightclub owner married to model Laila (Erika Januza). Despite the commitment, his character becomes involved with Blanche (Maria de Medeiros), who is obsessed with him. It is she who influences the model to use drugs to lose weight.

“He gets very angry after discovering the truth. He’ll want revenge. He has ambition, he wants to get along, and that’s why he ends up stumbling. I can’t see him as a good guy or a bad guy. He’s a complex being, with flaws. To mine. See, he makes it very clear that he wants to have a family with the woman he loves and a profitable business. But never thinking about the bad or trying to get over someone, which is what I think characterizes villainy,” he says.