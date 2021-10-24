Serie A: Manchester City interacts with club and shakes web: “buy us”

Credit: Disclosure/Manchester City

Manchester City thrashed Brighton, this Saturday (23), by 4-1, in a game valid for the English Championship. The game, however, reverberated not by the performance of the team led by Pep Guardiola, but by the initials of the opponent of the Citzens.

When the score was 3-0, the humor page “Desimpedidos” highlighted that the Manchester team was “without mercy” of Bahia, one of the members of the Brasileirão Serie A 2021.

That’s when Manchester City’s official profile interacted with the club from Bahia. “Hello Bahia, nothing like that. We’re together,” he tweeted.

The repercussion was instantaneous. Several internet users joined in the fun and suggested that the owners of the Citzens invest heavily in Bahia, to the point of buying the northeastern club.

Or, at least, lend a little money so that the Tricolor could make bombastic hires. Other internet users even created a fictitious shield highlighting the union between City and Bahia.

Factsheet – Brighton x Manchester City

Date: October 23, 2021

Reason: English Championship

Brighton Goal: Mac Allister (36 min. 2T)

Manchester City Goals: Gundogan (13 min. 1T), Phil Foden (28 min. 1T and 31 min. 1T) and Mahrez (50 min. 2T)

Brighton: Robert Sanchez; March, Veltman, Dunk (Lamptey), Burn and Cucurella; Adam Lallana, Pascal Gros (Mac Allister) and Moder; Trossard and Maupay (Mwepu)

Manchester City: Ederson; Walker, Ruben Dias, Laporte and João Cancelo; Rodri, Gundogan (Fernandinho), and Bernardo Silva; Gabriel Jesus (Mahrez), Phil Foden and Jack Grealish (De Bruyne)

See the repercussions below:

fikei know you guys so need a 9 👀 — Giberto Atacanti (@Gilbertosj9) October 23, 2021

lend us some money then — rogerio (@_msbarretoo) October 23, 2021

buy the bahia there bro — Igor🇱🇺 (@imigorpotter) October 23, 2021

BACITY UNION pic.twitter.com/4oQPF8xPks — FC Bahia de Münique  (@ECBahiaMunique) October 23, 2021

Buy Bahia, City group 👍🏽 pic.twitter.com/RwWt3frlPH — Gabriel Ribeiro (28/45) (@ORibeiroGabriel) October 23, 2021

Support — CITIZENIZED 💙💙✈️ (@citizenized) October 23, 2021

Buy Bahia there KKKKKKKKKKKKK — PiveteECB (@Rafaelsemh) October 23, 2021

Buy Bahia — Caetano (@Caetano_Santana) October 23, 2021

BUY NOIS — jaoᵉᶜᵇ🇱🇺 (@_joaomustafa_) October 23, 2021

Bahia 🤝 City Union — Isporti Clubi Bahia (@ICBahia) October 23, 2021

