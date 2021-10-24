Series about Brazil’s major airlines opens today on open TV





Starting this Saturday, October 23, Aviator’s Day in Brazil, TV Cultura will premiere the original series Última Pouso, which takes a journey through the history of major airlines such as Panair, Varig, Real, Cruzeiro, Vasp and Transbrasil , which, for decades, transported dreams, cases, businesses and the culture of a country that asserted itself.

The production has six episodes dedicated to airlines that had trajectories that crossed with the country’s, in a narrative full of plots, tensions and upheavals between the decisions of entrepreneurs and different governments, in acquisitions, bankruptcies and power games.

The history seen from above goes from the creation to the decay of the companies that mark the history of Brazil’s golden age. And, for the series’ calls, Cultura invited the official airport announcer Iris Lettieri. The series also has trails that allow you to embark on a real journey.





Among the miniseries participants is Daniel Leb Sasaki, author of the book “Pouso Forced”. In the literary work, Sasaki tells in rich detail the history of Panair do Brasil’s glory until its closure due to the imposition of the military regime. Now, he will also share on the TV screen, for the first time, the knowledge he acquired over the years of research about the company.

Another participant in the miniseries is Carlos Bighetti, who has been researching and covering aviation-related subjects for many years, having even produced a miniseries about the history of the iconic Pan Am. Bighetti acted in pre-production, suggesting characters and experts, in addition to mine images and gather historical data on companies.

The episodes air weekly, always on Saturdays, at 10:30 pm, on the traditional Brazilian channel owned by the Government of the State of São Paulo, TV Cultura.

TV Cultura information