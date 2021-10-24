She was born without a uterus and vaginal canal, and the mother went after 17 doctors – 10/24/2021

At the age of 13, Isabella Barros, now 19 and studying medicine, suffered a blow when she discovered that she had neither a uterus nor a vaginal canal. The syndrome with which the young woman was born affects the female reproductive system and fundamental issues involving a woman’s life, such as not menstruating, having difficulties in sexual relations and not being able to get pregnant. It took the woman from São Paulo three years to accept the condition and, together with her mother and a doctor who also has the syndrome, created the Roki Institute, which helps women with the condition. Read her testimonial:

“I found out that I was born with Rokitansky syndrome almost by chance, at age 13. During a game, I jumped out the window, slipped, cut what I thought was my vagina. As I had a lot of bleeding, my father took me to the hospital.

When examining me, the doctor noticed something strange and asked for some tests. A week later I returned to have the stitches removed and to see the results. Quite insensitively, she said that I had no uterus, no birth canal, and Rokitansky syndrome.

I was in shock, extremely confused. What do you mean I don’t have a uterus, I don’t have a vagina? I left the office, called my two best friends, and told me my diagnosis. Upon returning to the room, the doctor instructed me not to tell anyone, said that people would not understand and that I could be bullied.

I despaired, I blocked the two friends I had told and I didn’t talk to them for a while. The doctor showed me a picture of the female anatomy, explaining each of the organs. What I always imagined was my vagina was actually my vulva. She said that I would never have my period and that I couldn’t get pregnant because I didn’t have a uterus.

I collapsed on returning home to my mother. I felt grief, as if a part of me that I thought existed had died. I lost my identity as a woman. Within the stereotype of our society and what we believed, being a woman is having a vagina and carrying a child in the womb.

Isabella Barros with her mother Image: Personal archive

It didn’t and couldn’t do that. If I’m not a woman, what am I? Where do I fit in? This pain and these thoughts were my greatest helplessness, I felt alone, strange and out of place.

Afraid of being judged and of suffering prejudice, I told very few people. When my friends at school talked about PMS, tampons and asked when I had my period, I changed the subject, or lied that it would be the following week.

I went through a process of denial, I was very angry at having the syndrome and I didn’t want to deal with it. I had many fears, one of them was not being loved. How could anyone love me if I didn’t love myself right then? My emotional was shaken and I went into depression.

My mother went to 17 doctors to get information

For six months, my mother went to 17 gynecologists in search of information. At least half did not know what the syndrome was, those who had heard about it were vaguely aware of the disease. As there was practically no information in Brazil, my parents, who were separated, decided to go to Boston, in the United States, in an annual event, the MRKH Conference, aimed at women with Rokitansky.

Image: Personal archive

There, they attended lectures, understood more about the syndrome, treatments, talked with family members and got to know some support groups.

It took me three years to process and mature my thoughts and the way I felt about my condition. It was a gradual thing that started with me accepting myself the way I was and then accepting the syndrome.

In this journey of self-knowledge, I understood that the syndrome was part of my history, but it did not define me as a person or my character. It was a process of grief and struggle and it also went through my father’s death a few years after his diagnosis.

I went to three MRKH conferences, having contact and exchanging experiences with women of different ages helped me to see that I was not alone and that I could learn to deal with this.

I also had the opportunity to consult with one of the event’s organizing physicians, a gynecologist specializing in Rokitansky. He explained to me that one form of treatment is through the use of dilators to build the birth canal. He gave me two dilators, I used it a few times in Brazil, but I felt a lot of pain and stopped.

In 2018, I met a Brazilian doctor, Claudia Melotti, who was also born with the syndrome. It was fate. It was a sad day at school and I talked to the principal about the disease. That same day, she went to see her dermatologist and talked about me. Claudia, who was over 40 years old and did not speak openly about the subject, revealed that she also had the syndrome. From there we were introduced and approached.

No vagina, had sex, but no penetration

Isabella with her boyfriend Otávio Image: Personal archive

Another very challenging part was starting my sexuality. I had two boyfriends, the first at 15 years old. We had a sex life but no penetration due to the fact that I didn’t have the birth canal and therefore the vagina. For me sex is pleasure, the connection between two people, and penetration is just a part of it. At the time my ex didn’t charge me, but I felt I was missed by him.

In 2020 I met Otávio, my current boyfriend. I was embarrassed to tell him, but he supported me and this motivated me to do the treatment to build the vaginal canal in order to have a full sexual intercourse. I used the dilators for two months and also had physiotherapy with a professional specializing in pelvic floor disorders.

The process of losing my virginity was doubly difficult for me. I was ashamed that something went wrong, that the size of the vagina was not adequate, I was tense and contracted a lot. Otávio respected my time, my limits, my body. This gave me security, made me feel comfortable and things happened naturally. Today I have a normal and pleasurable sex life.

Around this time, I started to talk openly about my condition. Unfortunately, I’ve heard unpleasant things that hurt me, like: ‘How strange, how bizarre!’, ‘Are you really a woman?’, ‘How do you pee?’

The urethra, the channel through which urine exits, is a distinct structure from the vaginal canal, through which menstruation exits. The urethra is part of the urinary tract and has nothing to do with the female reproductive system.

With the mission of helping and welcoming women with Rokitansky syndrome and their families, in June 2020, my mother, Claudia and I created the Roki Institute. Among the actions, we disclose information about diagnosis, treatment, sexuality and motherhood.

We offer psychological support through therapy groups, we have a partnership with a network of healthcare professionals and we seek to enable and facilitate processes, such as the purchase of dilators.

The syndrome brought me a path of self-knowledge. In the matter of motherhood, for example, I know that I will fulfill my dream of being a mother in the future, whether through a supportive belly or through adoption.

The message I leave with women with Rokitansky is: what now seems to be the end of several dreams we had imagined for our future, is actually a re-signification of our path in this life. The pain, the grief, the shame are what will make us stronger and will pave the way for one day to accept ourselves as we are and lead us to be the best version of ourselves!

Respect your time, your body, your emotional and physical limits, respect yourself! What saves us in this troubled trajectory of women with Rokitansky is self-love, before desiring any other love, desire the love of yourself.”

What is Rokitansky syndrome?

Rokitansky Syndrome or Mayer-Rokitansky-Kuster-Hauser Syndrome is characterized by the absence or hypoplasia (incomplete formation) of organs derived from Muller’s ducts, ie, the uterus and two-thirds close to the vagina.

Image: ©Miklos/Moore

The syndrome causes the vagina and uterus to not fully develop. This failure occurs during the embryonic period, that is, when the fetus is developing inside the mother’s womb. Although the etiology is unknown, the occurrence of familial cases makes the genetic cause likely. The syndrome occurs in 1 in 5,000 women. Although there is no data for Brazil, it is estimated that 300 new cases occur per year.

What is the genitalia of a woman with the syndrome like?

The external genitalia look normal as the development of the external genitalia is unaffected. When examining the internal genitals, however, it is noticed that the vaginal canal is very short, with only 1 cm to 2 cm in depth. Through imaging, ultrasound or magnetic resonance imaging of the pelvis, it is possible to confirm the absence of the uterus or if it is present, its dimensions are very small.

How is the treatment?

Currently, there is a consensus that the dilator is the first treatment to be indicated. The method of vaginal dilation is safe and has high success rates, above 90%. Under the guidance of the gynecologist, the woman will use a device (dilator) in order to gradually dilate and form the vaginal canal.

As the objective of the treatment is to obtain a vaginal canal that allows the woman to have sexual intercourse with vaginal penetration, the indication for treatment is generally made from the end of adolescence, when the patient demonstrates motivation and emotional maturity to start it.

However, it must be individualized. It is important to emphasize that medical care includes providing clear and detailed information about forms of treatment and reproductive future. Reception and psychological support are also essential.

What is the sex life of a woman with the syndrome like?

After treatment, it is possible for the woman to have a normal sex life without pain or discomfort. Psychological support and physiotherapy assistance are important in cases where emotional factors and/or perineal muscle relaxation difficulties make sexual intercourse difficult.

Source: Claudia takano, MSc and PhD in gynecology, and coordinator of the Genital Malformations outpatient clinic at Unifesp (Federal University of São Paulo).