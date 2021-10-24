Shirts used in Fla-Flu go up for auction; pieces by John Kennedy and Renê receive highest bids | brazilian series a

Hello fans and collectors: the shirts used by players from Fluminense and Flamengo in this Saturday’s game, at Maracanã, are up for auction on the specialized site MatchWornShirt. Bids can be placed on this link for the tricolors and in this one for the crimson black. The auction opened at the start of the match and bids can be made for three weeks. Whoever finishes with the biggest takes the piece.