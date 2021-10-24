Shirts used in Fla-Flu go up for auction; pieces by John Kennedy and Renê receive highest bids | brazilian series a

Hello fans and collectors: the shirts used by players from Fluminense and Flamengo in this Saturday’s game, at Maracanã, are up for auction on the specialized site MatchWornShirt. Bids can be placed on this link for the tricolors and in this one for the crimson black. The auction opened at the start of the match and bids can be made for three weeks. Whoever finishes with the biggest takes the piece.
Auction of Fluminense and Flamengo shirts — Photo: Reproduction
So far, Fluminense’s shirt with the highest bid is that of John Kennedy, author of two goals and the big name of Fluminense’s 3-1 victory. The most recent bid at the close of this article was €214 (about R$1,400). Flamengo’s is by Renê, who scored the rubro-negro goal, with €299 (about R$1,960).
John Kennedy shirt at auction — Photo: Reproduction
In the sum of the offers, Flamengo has already exceeded €2,500 and Fluminense, €2,200. The money raised by the Laranjeiras club will be used to improve the Carlos Castilho Training Center, in Barra da Tijuca.
Despite the defeat, the shirts used by the red and black players may attract collectors, due to the difference in the names written in Mandarin, a marketing strategy of the club with an eye on the Chinese market, where the game was broadcast.
Before shipment, each shirt will be disinfected with UV-C light treatment, keeping all the elements that the piece has acquired during the game, such as grass stains and smells, but eliminating all bacteria, making the process completely safe against COVID- 19.