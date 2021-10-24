Shooting near US university leaves one dead and seven injured – News

One person died and seven others were injured after a shooting at a party near Fort Valley State University, Georgia, in the southern United States, local authorities said on Saturday (23).

“Eight people were gunned down. Of the eight, one died,” the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) said on its Twitter account.

The GBI is investigating a shooting incident that happened at an off campus party in Fort Valley. A total of eight people were shot. Of the eight people, one person has died. Active scene at 603 Carver Drive in Fort Valley. We will provide updates as we get more info. pic.twitter.com/N6yGaXUOyp — GA Bureau of Investigation (@GBI_GA) October 23, 2021

Authorities indicated that the deceased, a 27-year-old man, was not a student at the university.

So far, authorities have not given information on the reasons for the shooting, but explained that the wounded are not in serious condition and have been transferred to nearby medical centers.

The university announced the cancellation of several of the activities planned for the weekend.

Fort Valley, with about 2,300 students, is a historic African-American university founded in 1895 and located 100 miles from Atlanta.