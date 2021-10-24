Simaria’s breasts steal the show at the closing of the Telethon | celebrities

Playback/SBT Simaria steals the show at the closing of the Telethon

Simone and Simaria were the guests for the closing of the Telethon that took place in the early hours of this Sunday (24). The sertanejas concluded the ceremony alongside Patrícia Abravanel and Celso Portiolli, but the sisters’ charisma and animation stole the show. In addition, Simaria’s breasts are being talked about more than any other time on the show.

The singer wore a white dress with a very bold neckline. She had her hair in front of her breasts, but promised that she would “show the little ones” live to all of Brazil if the goal of R$ 30 million donated was reached.

Simaria proved he has his word and showed off his breasts when the goal was hit. “She said she was going to take the hair off her breasts. Brazil, you hit the goal. She said it and she’s going to do it. With you, Simaria and your breasts. Wonderful,” said Patrícia Abravanel. Celso Portiolli, on the other hand, put a bag over his head and joked that he wouldn’t see Simaria’s breasts because he didn’t want to “sleep in the doghouse”.

The sertaneja turned her back, pulled her hair out of the front of her cleavage and paraded around the stage. In addition, Simaria also drew attention by celebrating the R$30 million that were donated. The backwoodswoman grabbed Patrícia Abravanel by the arm and began to spin the presenter around the stage.

See below videos of what happened at the end of the Teleton: