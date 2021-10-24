Simaria’s generous cleavage steals the show during Telethon closing

The country singer Simaria participated in the closing of the Teleton alongside her sister, Simone, and her cleavage drew attention

This Saturday, 23, Simaria Mendes (39) participated in the Telethon alongside her sister, Simone (37).

The classmates end the solidarity marathon, which raised funds for the AACD (Association for Assistance to Disabled Children) hospitals, alongside Celso Portiolli (54) and Patricia Abravanel (44).

— Teleton 2021 reaches goal and raises more than R$30 million

In addition to the animation and charisma of the sertanejas, the generous neckline worn by Simaria stole the show during the event. For the show, she opted for a tight dress, with a daring neckline and slit. On the web, internet users praised the artist. “How beautiful”, said a follower. “My God, what a look is that. Talking Diva”, praised another. “Wonderful. This woman is perfect”, exalted an admirer.

In addition to Simaria, Simone also caught the attention of followers by appearing thinner at the event. The singer, who was a mother for the second time recently, is in the process of losing weight. “Simone is beautiful”, said a fan. “You can see that Simone has already managed to lose a lot of weight”, observed another.

Check out the looks of Simone and Simaria during the Telethon:



Simaria Mendes on Teleton — Photo: Lourival Ribeiro/SBT



Simone and Simaria at Teleton — Photo: Lourival Ribeiro/SBT





