‘Slow, looks like he didn’t even train’

This Saturday, Paulo Borrachinha returned to the octagon of UFC and it was defeated by Marvin Vettori via unanimous decision (48-46, 48-46, 48-46).

During and after the fight, several fighters reacted to the events in Las Vegas and the Brazilian, who had already been involved in controversy by presenting himself completely out of weight, was widely criticized by fellow members of the organization.

Belal Muhammad, welterweight competitor, said that “Paulo seems very slow and completely out of the distance.” Aljamain Sterling, current bantamweight champion, also made harsh criticisms of the Brazilian.

“Maybe he didn’t train for this fight, folks? Literally has no excuse to ask for 20 pounds of weight tolerance. Costa needs to hope Vettori makes a mistake and gets knocked down by one of his cannons. “said the Funkmaster.

Bryce Mitchell, featherweight fighter, mocked the Brazilian. First, in a tweet that was later deleted, he said “Costa needs that wine again.” During the 2nd round, when Borrachinha had a point reduced due to a finger in Vettori’s eye, the American provoked him again.

“Costa is trying to negotiate two more eye-popping tolerances in this fight,” he said.

