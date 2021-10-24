Sonic booms are heard after Airbus A320neo loses communication over Germany





The situation is not unprecedented and not even that rare, but it always scares a lot of people on the ground, as if it’s the first time every time, as it happens unexpectedly.

This past Friday, October 22, a case of loss of communication during the flight of an Airbus A320neo over Europe led to yet another report of people on the ground being surprised by sonic booms from military fighter jets .

The aircraft involved, according to The Aviation Herald, was registered under the registration number 9K-CBH, operated by the Arab airline Jazeera Airways, based in Kuwait, when flying from Kuwait City to London, England.

The A320neo was crossing Germany’s airspace at flight level 360 (36,000 feet altitude, or about 11,000 meters) in the late afternoon when the air traffic controller received no response from the pilots when making contact over the communication frequency.





Given the fact, two supersonic Eurofighter fighters were dispatched to intercept the aircraft and assess what could be happening. As they departed and accelerated to quickly reach high speed, sonic booms were heard in Rhein-Main, the Frankfurt metropolitan area, as military jets breached the sound barrier.

The moment when the A320neo flew over Germany and the fighters departed – Image: RadarBox

Cases of lack of response in the communication frequency can mean anything from a loss of awareness of the crew due to a problem to a hijacking of the flight, therefore, it is standard procedure to send fighters to approach the aircraft and carry out an assessment.

Despite the alert situation, it is known that communication between the pilots and the controller was re-established, however, there are no further details indicating when the normalization occurred, if before or after the arrival of the fighters, or what would have been the reason, if a technical failure or a pilot error, for example.

The Luftwaffe, German Air Force, later confirmed that two Eurofighters were dispatched and caused supersonic booms around 5:10 pm local time to intercept an aircraft that had lost radio communication.



