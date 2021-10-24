Sony is happy with the success of Kena: Bridge Of Spirits

Ember Lab has already recovered its initial investment and intends to develop more games

On September 21, the Ember Lab, studio until then focused on developing animations and commercials, finally released its first game, Kena: Bridge of Spirits, the game has arrived for Playstation 4, PlayStation 5 and PRAÇA and was highly praised by critics, mainly for coming from a small studio that had never made a game before, and according to the duo, the game’s sales left the Sony happy.

In an interview with the Jason Schreier of Bloomberg, the brothers Mike Grier and Josh Grier, who are the founders of the company, spoke a little about the repercussion and the arrival of Kena: Bridge of Spirits, which, like other games, had its development hampered by the pandemic.

The duo even mentioned that in a recording that was made, the camera controller was wearing one of those extreme protective HAZMAT suits, as seen on Breaking Bad., the difficulties did not make the duo give up and on June 11, 2020, during the presentation of the PlayStation 5, a Sony included the first video of Kena, winning the interest of fans and being one of the main points for the success that the game would have in the future. Mike said that the public’s initial fondness for the game caused the Sony include it whenever possible in your presentations.

In a game that looks more like a movie animation and that emerged from a demo inspired by the series The Legend of Zelda, the brothers managed to launch the game that had the Sony as one of its main supporters from the beginning, which helped in the financing and marketing of the new IP. josh he even mentions the excitement upon receiving the development kit from PS5 a year before the console was announced.



– Continues after advertising –

the success of Kena: Bridge of Spirits it was inevitable that the brothers Grier are already thinking about the company’s next title, which will be a narrative as well as Kena gone, and they don’t intend to go back to commercials.

Regarding the Sony, well, she’s happy, that’s what she said josh, after stating that all initial production expenses have already been recovered, stating that sales exceeded all company expectations.

There are expectations that Kena: Bridge of Spirits may reach platforms of the Nintendo and Xbox, since it is a game with temporary exclusivity, however, without any doubts Sony and Ember Lab developed an important bond during the company’s first adventure in video games, which could help in future projects.

Dbrand launches PlayStation 5 skins with exclusive design after threat from Sony

Darkplates 2.0 is being sold on the company’s website in three color options



…..

Are you thinking of buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons in the main stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Source: bloomberg