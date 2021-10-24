Sornoza suffers a tough entry into Del Valle’s game and even has recent memory loss; see the bid

One of the players on loan from Corinthians had a difficult Saturday. Midfielder Junior Sornoza took a tough tackle during the match between his team, Independiente del Valle, and LDU, for the Ecuador Championship. The move took the player to the hospital.

According to the journalist vene casagrande, Sornoza suffered a concussion of the brain with the move. The player even lost recent memory, which caused amazement in the family. Also according to the reporter, doctors reported that it is a normal effect and that the athlete remains under observation – see the bid below.

Del Valle’s Sornoza received an unfair entry into yesterday’s game against LDU and suffered a concussion. According to what I learned, the player even lost recent memory, which astonished the family. Doctors reported that it is normal, and the athlete is under observation at the hospital. pic.twitter.com/MAYXzmx2sZ — Venê Casagrande (@venecasagrande) October 24, 2021

Sornoza joined the Ecuadorian team earlier this year and has a contract until December 31st. He is the first-team player and has been called up to defend his country’s team frequently. With Corinthians, your contract is valid until the end of 2022. A comeback next season is considered unlikely given his high salary.

In time: the match ended 2-0 and Del Valle kept the championship lead.

