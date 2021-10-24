Soybean in Chicago closes another session in fall and with an eye on the climates of…

While humidity favors planting in South America, rain and cold in the US can delay harvesting

Soy futures prices ended the session this Friday (22) with a drop of 3 points, on average, on the Chicago Stock Exchange (CBOT), after highs recorded at the beginning of the week. The focus of this recent low is linked to the weather in South America, in addition to technical movements.

The November/21 contract dropped 3.4 points to trade at $12.20 a bushel, with a high of $12.30 and a low of $12.17 a bushel. Already the May/22, more distant, retreated 3.6 points, worth US$ 12.49 per bushel.

“The climate in South America is very good. Producers are planting fast and the initial development of soybeans is going very well, not only for Brazil, but also for our neighbors, Paraguay and Argentina”, highlights Eduardo Vanin, analyst at Agrinvest.

The weather in Brazil should remain favorable for the crop in the coming days, according to the meteorological institutes.

On the other hand, there are still reports of moisture during the oilseed harvest in some US states, according to the analyst. A more extended scenario of this situation in the United States may even make the market rise again in the coming days on the CBOT.

“If she [a colheita] continues sluggish, the US soybean crush drops and the supply of bran and oil suffers. This was one of the reasons we saw earlier this week leading the rise in the Chicago Stock Exchange,” pointed out Vanin.

Also according to the specialist, another point of attention in the market has been the Chinese demand for North American soybeans. “Last year, on behalf of China, there were 25 million tons purchased and this year it has 15 million tons” . “But despite the lower volume purchased compared to last year, the American export program is in line with the five-year average,” he explained.

This slow pace of Chinese purchases, according to the analyst, is linked to the greater availability of soybeans in Brazil, unlike last year, in addition to the margin of bad China. Bran sales are also lower this year. “The menu in China is more varied,” says Vanin.

INTERN MARKET

Despite the drop in soybeans on the CBOT in the last two sessions, the physical market had business being favored in recent days with the support of the exchange rate.

“This week, the Brazilian producer sold a lot, sold corn, sold soybeans, old and new crops. Brazilian producers are taking advantage of this exchange rate hike, selling and this puts pressure on the export premium,” explains Vanin. Furthermore, the outlook is also positive, despite the costs.

In Não-Me-Toque (RS), the day was one of stability for soybeans with the bag at R$ 160.00. In Palma Sola (SC), the bag was quoted at R$ 165.00 and, in São Gabriel do Oeste (MS) it fell 1.25%, at R$ 160.00. Ponta Grossa (PR), on the other hand, registered stability with the bag at R$ 170.00.

At the ports, the indicatives are close to R$ 170.00 per bag available and around R$ 160.00 for 2022.

