SP elite school is obliged to suspend 100% online education for children – 10/24/2021 – Education

Avenues, a school in New York with headquarters in São Paulo, was forced to suspend the 100% online classes program for students from the 4th year of elementary school, which would start this semester, with monthly fees of R$ 10 thousand.

The institution received an official letter from the State Council of Education demanding clarification, reiterating that face-to-face teaching is mandatory in Brazil and even insinuating that the advertisement by Avenues On-Line could be classified as misleading or abusive advertising.

Remote classes for basic education in the country had a legal authorization restricted to the period of the pandemic. With the drop in the number of deaths and those infected by Covid-19, the state of São Paulo determined that the presence of students returned to be mandatory from last Monday (18), in state and private schools. In order not to attend classes, it is necessary to present a medical justification.

Avenues, which charges about R$12,700 a month for on-site teaching in the city of São Paulo, intended to expand enrollment throughout Brazil, in addition to offering remote classes to São Paulo residents who did not want to attend the unit for various reasons, like fear of the pandemic or even practicality.

The online program was created in 2018 in New York – some US states allow the model. Until the beginning of the pandemic, it had 27 students and now has more than 400, from 28 countries such as South Africa, Spain, France, Mexico, Kenya and Uruguay, in addition to the USA.

Avenues SP’s 100% remote program was revealed by sheet, on June 14th. The report received publicity material for the project online from the school and conducted an interview, recorded by the press office, with Jeff Lippman, director responsible for the program, and Lisa Peixoto, director of admissions at Avenues.

They detailed the methodology, reaffirming that it would be entirely remote, perhaps with some sparse face-to-face meetings, without defined periodicity, and optional. A website was already online with information, including enrollment, and the report was informed of the price for the tuition from August 2021 to June 2022 (their school year starts in the second semester, as in the Northern hemisphere) .

To the State Council of Education, according to the report to which the sheet had access, Avenues tried to justify itself saying that the report was inaccurate and that the online program would only be launched in 2022, as long as there was authorization from the National Council of Education.

Already when being questioned by the sheet, however, the school, through its press office, admitted that it had postponed the program until it obtained legal authorization.

“We continue to work on developing an online program that meets the specific needs of Brazilian students in alignment with local, state and national authorities to ensure that we are always following existing guidelines and regulations,” the note said.

In addition to the school in New York, founded in 2012, and the school in São Paulo, in 2018, Avenues has a unit in Shenzhen, China, inaugurated in 2019. There are 3,700 students in all, from kindergarten to high school, of which 1,200 study in the capital of São Paulo.

The discussion about this program has broader relevance than just for Avenues, because it can pave the way for a new market precisely when discussing the damages of remote learning to children and young people in the pandemic. At least two regulatory trails are glimpsed by Avenues, which did not expect the exceptional permit for remote classes to end now.

The first is the attempt to obtain authorization from the National Education Council (CNE). However, Maria Helena Guimarães de Castro, president of the agency, stated in the first report on Avenues On-Line that the program is illegal.

In another interview with sheet on hybrid education, he said again that there will be no authorization, because the mandatory presence is in the LDB (Law of Guidelines and Bases of Education) – in elementary school, 100% of the 200 days of classes in the school year, and in high school, 75 %.

Another possibility would be the approval of home education, defended by the Bolsonaro government and currently under discussion in Congress. While Avenues has made it clear that the online program is not about homeschooling, where parents are responsible for teaching, the new law could free students from attending school in person.

Even so, there would be inspection by the São Paulo State Council of Education, which defends classroom classes especially for socio-emotional reasons, and has already made it clear, in a document prepared in April on home education, that it intends to restrict this practice as much as possible in the state.

Most likely, therefore, the Avenues program is not 100% online, but a hybrid, based on regulations that the National Board of Education is expected to release by the end of this year. In any case, the president of the CNE has already stated that remote activities should be complementary to the mandatory face-to-face activities.