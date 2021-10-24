SP registers the lowest number of hospitalized by Covid since April 2020 – 10/24/2021 – Equilíbrio e Saúde

The state of São Paulo registered, this Saturday (23), 3,563 hospitalized by Covid —1,641 in ICU beds and 1,922 in the wards. The number, according to the government, is the lowest since April 2020.

In comparison, the global number of hospitalized was almost nine times higher at the peak of the second wave, in March 2021, when it reached more than 31,000 patients hospitalized with the disease in the state.

According to the state Department of Health, the balance was only lower than this Saturday before April 2, 2020, when the coronavirus had not yet spread strongly in Brazil. In a note, the folder attributed the reduction to the success of the vaccination campaign.

Until 7:55 pm this Saturday, the state had already applied 70,172,841 doses of the vaccine against Covid-19, according to data from the VacinaJá website, maintained by the state administration —37,425,944 for the first dose, 29,333,017 for the second and 1,170,035 of the single dose. The additional doses added up to more than 2.2 million.

ICU bed occupancy rates for Covid are also among the lowest in the history of the pandemic, with 27.6% in the state and 36.2% in Greater São Paulo.

Seven days ago, there were 3,909 hospitalized, 1,879 in intensive care beds and 2,030 in the wards.

So far, the state has 4,398,737 cases of Covid-19 and 151,540 deaths.

In the city of São Paulo, this Saturday, there were 1,604 hospitalized by Covid-19, 684 in ICUs and 920 in clinical beds. Occupancy rates in the capital of São Paulo were 41.38% and 41.14%, respectively.

Seven days ago, the capital of São Paulo had 1,731 hospitalized, with 768 patients in ICUs and 963 in the wards — occupation of 42.69% and 39.86%. The data are from the SP Covid-19 Info Tracker platform, created by researchers from USP and Unesp with support from FAPESP to monitor the evolution of the pandemic.

According to the tool, considering the ICU and the infirmary, this Saturday, 416 new admissions were registered by Covid-19 in the state, with a moving average of 426. Only in the city of São Paulo, 174 new admissions were registered this Saturday, with a moving average of 167.