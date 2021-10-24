Spain suspends US extradition of former Venezuelan general – News

The National Hearing, jurisdiction in Spain responsible for extraditions, announced this Friday (22) that it had suspended the surrender of former Venezuelan intelligence agent Hugo “el Pollo” Carvajal to the United States.

He is in the US crosshairs for allegedly taking part in drug trafficking activities with the former guerrilla of the FARC (Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia).

Carvajal sent a document to the Spanish court detailing a scheme for financing left-wing parties in Latin America and Europe by the government of Hugo Chávez and Nicolás Maduros. The money would have been used in the creation of the political party in Spain. Former PT president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, would also have been one of the beneficiaries.

On an appeal filed by Carvajal’s defense, the National Hearing determined that there was a formal defect in a previous court order from the court itself, which was why it “agreed to suspend the materialization of the delivery to the United States” of the retired general until this error was corrected. .

Carvajal’s extradition process from Spain – which has gone through several setbacks including the escape of the suspect, who spent nearly two years on the run – has come to a halt again, two days after the National Hearing indicated that his departure for the United States was imminent.

On Wednesday (20), the court ordered the handover of “Venezuelan military man Hugo Armando ‘el Pollo’ Carvajal to the United States after the denial” of the asylum he requested in Spain was completed.

The court did not say how long it might take to correct the error for the case to get back on track.

Head of the Venezuelan intelligence services under the presidency of the late Hugo Chávez (1999-2013), Carvajal was arrested in Madrid in September after spending nearly two years on the run to avoid his extradition.

To evade authorities, the 61-year-old retired general underwent cosmetic surgery, wore a mustache and wig and changed address every three months, according to Spanish police.

After being an important figure in Chavismo, Carvajal was rejected by the government of Nicolás Maduro after publicly supporting opponent Juan Guaidó in 2019. He then sailed to the Dominican Republic and then flew to Spain, where he was arrested in April 2019 at the request of the United States, which accuses him of having belonged to the so-called ‘Cartel de los Soles’.

A New York court accused Carvajal in 2011 of coordinating the shipment of 5.6 tons of cocaine from Venezuela to Mexico in 2006, which later arrived in the United States. May be sentenced to life imprisonment.

In addition, Carvajal is called to testify on Oct. 27 by a judge at the Audiencia Nacional as a witness to “collaborate” with Spanish justice in other cases related to Venezuela.