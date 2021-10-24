Square Enix is ​​removing Denuvo from some of its games

Tomb Raider and NieR franchise games are free from security software

THE Square Enix decided to remove Denuvo, an anti-piracy solution, from its PC games. Second updates on Steam Data Base, franchise games Tomb Raider and NieR, among others, received patches removing security. Attitudes like this happen when the developer is having a headache with their games having the performance affected by the software, among other reasons.

Denuvo is known to be more of a hindrance than a help. Some games have already shown themselves better in terms of performance on cracked versions compared to versions found on Steam or any other PC platform. One of the recent and known cases happened with Resident Evil Village as shown by a technical analysis from Digital Foundry.

As for Square Enix, Rise of the Tomb Raider (2015) and Shadow of the Tomb Raider (2018) are free from Denuvo, in addition to NieR Replicant. In September, Life is Strange: True Colors also received update removing Denuvo, just four days after it was released.

The most common when it comes to removing anti-piracy software from games is your life years. After selling an amount that hits the studio’s goal, that’s when the game owner makes a decision like this. Uncommon, however, is remove the security seal when even the crackers couldn’t, ensuring a clear path for them.



An example is the NieR Replicant itself, which had not even been made available illegally on the internet. It is now possible to find it everywhere, as the crackers didn’t need to do any work. Also, Denuvo does not guarantee lifetime security, some games are cracked faster than others.

One of the reasons that may have led Square Enix to take this decision could be compatibility issues security software may have with upcoming Intel Alder Lake CPUs, 12th generation Intel Core, due to its architecture with hybrid cores, even if an update could resolve the situation.

That relationship of PC and Denuvo gaming has yet to go a long way. If you’ve never had a simple software problem, such as stuttering, you can count yourself lucky. My experience and that of many other PC gamers with Resident Evil Village, for example, was very bad because of this.

