Still in beta, Microsoft allows the use of Android apps on Windows 11

Microsoft announced this week that Windows 11 beta users can try Android apps on their PCs. But interestingly, there are only 50 apps available.

For now, the feature is only available to Windows Insiders in the US. When available to the general public, it will require users to have an Intel, AMD or Qualcomm processor and an active Amazon account. Strange? This is because the Microsoft Store does not host the apps and instead links it to the Amazon Appstore to download them.

As with Chrome OS, Android apps can run concurrently with Windows 11 apps in the platform’s various layout modes. You can even pin them to the Start menu or the taskbar.

Android apps will provide push notifications in Action Center, similar to the way the Your Phone app, which syncs between your Android phone and PC, collects alerts along with Windows apps. Microsoft has also enabled the ability to share your clipboard between applications, which should help make this integration seamless.

Once it’s just entered the testing phase, the apps available to try out are very limited — a mere pinch of a fraction of the 600,000 Android apps offered on the Amazon Appstore, and just a crumb compared to Google’s 3 million apps Play.

“We’ve partnered with Amazon and popular app developers to select 50 apps for Windows Insiders to test and validate on a broad set of hardware,” Microsoft said in its announcement, adding that it will continue to promote new apps in the coming months. Some of the available app titles include games like Lords Mobile and June’s Journey, reading apps like Kindle and Comics — both owned and operated by Amazon — and children’s content like Khan Academy Kids and Lego Duplo World.

Microsoft will only enable Android apps in the Windows 11 Beta version. It plans to bring preview access to the feature to its developer channels “in the future”. As for when the capacity will reach the rest of Windows 11 users, well, we’ll just have to wait and see.