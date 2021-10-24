Stock market has worst week since pandemic hit with ceiling dribbling – 10/22/2021 – Market

The Brazilian Stock Exchange had its worst week since March 2020, when Brazil suffered the first hit from the pandemic. The Ibovespa retreated 7.28% in the week ended this Friday (22) —in the week ended March 20, 2020, the drop was 18.88%. In 2021, the index accumulates a drop of 13.15%.

On the day, the fall was 1.34%, to 106,296 points. The partial recovery took place after minister Paulo Guedes (Economy) guaranteed, along with Jair Bolsonaro (no party), that he will remain in office, after rumors that the economist could leave the government after the decision of Planalto to circumvent the ceiling of spending.

Guedes said on Friday that he would not “review the Brazilian fiscal architecture”, although he confirmed that he would accept the increase in spending. Also during the minister’s speech, the Stock Exchange rose 0.01%, fluctuating for the first time in the blue of the trading session, reaching a maximum of 107,749 points.

Before Guedes’ speech, the stock market dropped 4.53% in the early afternoon, to a low of 102,853, with the market reacting to rumors of Guedes’ departure.

The minister’s statements also helped the dollar to retreat 0.74%, to R$5.6250. Earlier, the US currency had reached a high of R$5.7550, up 1.55% — the highest value since the close of March 30 (R$5.7580). In the week, the dollar accumulates high of 3.13%. In 2021, the currency appreciated by 8.4%.

The market has been imposing higher prices to invest in the country due to the increased perception of risk after Bolsonaro’s administration proposed a dribble in the spending ceiling rule. The maneuver caused a stampede in Guedes’ team this Thursday (21) and generated rumors about the minister’s departure.

The soaring of the dollar and the sharp fall in the stock market have occurred since last Tuesday (19). On the occasion, Bolsonaro, determined that the new Bolsa Família, the Auxílio Brasil, is R$ 400, above the R$ 300 previously estimated.

To comply with the president’s determination, the political wing considered that it would need to break the spending ceiling – a rule that limits the growth of public spending. To circumvent the rule, on Thursday, the government and its allies in Congress inserted in the PEC (proposed amendment to the Constitution) that postpones the payment of court orders a change in the spending ceiling rules that, in practice, expands the federal spending limit .

Under the plan, approved on Thursday by the special committee of the Chamber that analyzes the proposal, the Constitution will be amended so that the ceiling is adjusted annually by the IPCA (Extended National Consumer Price Index) accumulated in 12 months from January to December. Currently, the period used as the basis for the annual limit considers the IPCA accumulated in 12 months until June of the previous year.​

To open up even more space in the Budget, resources for the payment of court orders, which will be partially postponed, will also be removed from next year’s spending ceiling. The PEC creates a limit for expenses with court judgments within the ceiling. ​The set of planned changes creates a budget space for expenditures of R$83 billion in election year 2022.

The maneuver led to a stampede in the economy. The Special Secretary of the Treasury and Budget, Bruno Funchal, and the Secretary of the National Treasury, Jeferson Bittencourt – subordinated to Funchal – left the government.

The deputy special secretary of the Treasury and Budget, Gildenora Dantas, and the deputy secretary of the National Treasury, Rafael Araujo, also asked for their resignation.

Despite having curbed the rise in the dollar and slowed down losses in the stock market, Guedes’ statements did not undo the risk aversion scenario and future turmoil is expected, according to Fernanda Consorte, chief economist at Banco Ourinvest.

“Although this adjustment took place, after minister Paulo Guedes remained as the only liberal arm of the government, the dollar running close to R$ 5.60 means risk aversion,” says Consorte. “What this suggests is that the market still sees this [o drible no teto] like a fiscal ride,” he says.

“There is a lot of uncertainty in the short term that could push the dollar up against the real. On the other hand, players think the real is seriously undervalued, the BC [Banco Central] it will likely increase its rate of interest rate hikes and exchange rate interventions are still possible. Therefore, stability at these levels does not appear to be the baseline scenario,” Citi said in a statement.

Future interest rates remained under an intense buying wave, with rates shooting up over 51 basis points in some maturities, increasing the pressure for the Central Bank to accelerate the pace of Selic rate increases.

Companies listed on the Brazilian Stock Exchange lost R$284 billion in market value in three days after the government revealed its intention to pierce the spending ceiling to increase the value of the new Bolsa Família.

On Monday (18), the shares on the Stock Exchange were worth R$4.984 trillion. At the end of this Thursday’s trading session, the value dropped to R$ 4,700 trillion, according to data collected by Economatica.

Brent oil, a world reference, rose 1.18%, to US$ 85.61 (R$ 488.92). The rise in the commodity was not enough to value Petrobras, which has been falling with the worsening of the country’s fiscal crisis. PETR3 and PETR4 papers decreased 2.03% and 1.12%, respectively.

Vale rose 1.2%, even on a day of falling iron ore prices. The market’s view of the mining and steel sectors benefited from the payment of a debt coupon from the developer Evergrande. This eased fears of crisis in the Chinese real estate sector, the company’s main market. Gerdau, Usiminas and CSN rose 0.6%, 1.3% and 0.1%, respectively.

In the United States, the Dow Jones rose 0.21%. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq indexes, however, fell 0.11% and 0.82%, in reaction to the statement by the president of the Fed (Federal Reserve, the US central bank), Jerome Powell, who said on Friday that the monetary authority should start cutting back on your asset purchases soon.

Powell also said that he is not expected to raise interest rates yet because employment generation in the country is low and that inflation will likely cool down next year. Keeping interest rates close to zero in the United States improves the attractiveness of countries that offer debt securities with higher interest rates, such as Brazil.

with Reuters