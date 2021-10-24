Storm in Paraná: PHOTOS and VIDEOS | Paraná

According to Companhia Paranaense de Energia (Copel), this Sunday morning (24), 305, 5 thousand properties are still without electricity.
See the images, below, of the heavy rains and damages registered in the state.
Cascavel sky darkened with the arrival of a rain-laden cloud on Saturday (23)
According to the Paraná Environmental Monitoring and Technology System (Simepar), Maringá registered winds at 100 km/h in some parts of the city, while in Foz do Iguaçu they reached almost 80 km/h.
Western cities, such as São Miguel do Iguaçu and Pato Bragado, had hailstorms.
According to the Civil Defense, 851 people were affected by hailstorms and gales registered in 18 municipalities in Paraná.
Of this total, 32 were left homeless. In addition, nearly 940 homes were damaged in the state.
Large boulders of ice fell onto grass during hailstorms in Rondon
A large rain cloud was recorded advancing on Medianeira on Saturday (23) — Photo: Marisa Brati
Pato Bragado had a hailstorm with large boulders of ice — Photo: Marlena Schimidt
Cars were hit by trees that fell during a storm in Foz do Iguaçu — Photo: Roberto Wolfart/RPC
About 15 poles of the high voltage network were blown down by the wind on Avenida de Foz do Iguaçu — Photo: Giovani Zanardi/RPC
Strong winds wreaked havoc in bars and scared customers in Londrina
100 km/h winds knocked down the roof of a baseball field in Maringá
Marisa Brati filmed a rain cloud in the sky of Medianeira, on Saturday (23)
A large rain cloud was recorded advancing across the sky over Cascavel on Saturday (23) — Photo: Cassiane Seghatti/RPC
Poles fell in Vila A, in Foz do iguaçu, after recording winds at almost 80 km/h
Ivan Zordenones filmed the moment when the city of Cascavel got dark, on Saturday (23), around 2 pm
Sidney Trindade filmed lightning strikes and heavy rain in Ubiratã, western Paraná.
A rain cloud appeared in the sky of Cascavel and darkened the city on Saturday (23)
During a storm, trees fell and damaged cars in Foz do Iguaçu
Administrative building of Unioeste de Foz do Iguaçu had its roof destroyed by strong winds on Saturday (23) — Photo: Roberto Wolfart/RPC
Poles fell on a street in Foz do Iguaçu because of rain and strong winds — Photo: Roberto Wolfart/RPC
Hailstorm covered the lawn of a resident of São Miguel do Iguaçu — Photo: RPC/Reprodução