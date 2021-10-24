Strike by truck drivers threatens to shake Brazil: Reason for lamentation

Truck drivers declare a state of strike with threat of total stoppage if the government does not accept their demands within 15 days, starting on November 1st.

In the current situation, every demand of the segment is fair, but it should not be imposed in an inconsequential way in a country already impoverished by the last administrations and in the context of a pandemic that affects the whole world.

The truck drivers’ strike and its side effects are in line with the misgovernment and the robbery of public coffers that occurred in recent governments. The scavengers on duty once again appear as “vultures on top of carrion”.

They are responsible for coordinated attacks to create chaos and instability in the government as the election year approaches. As if facing the pandemic and the water crisis were not enough, now there is a possible strike by truck drivers with the rise in prices or even the lack of fuel to destabilize the government.

Who is behind a strike that will bring more damage to citizens than possible achievements for the category?

The politicians are always to blame. What politicians? Those who just plunder the land of the tupiniquins and root for “the worse the better!” The ripple effect of this irresponsibility will invariably impact Brazilian economic activity, in addition to impacting every worker, every taxpayer, every family.

When chaos sets in, the revolt will affect the truck drivers themselves who did not have the sensitivity to at least guarantee the basics for the survival of hospitals, public safety, schools, urban sanitation. Who are we hostage to? From the government or the strikers?

Every country needs to have strategic stocks to meet its demands in case of crisis, calamity or war. Or a strike like this that threatens the balance of the nation. How long will autonomous truckers hold without the freight for their own survival?

Not a lot. The Berlin Blockade (24 June 1948 to 11 May 1949) was a good example of how to avoid a supply crisis. The crisis subsided as it became clear that the USSR would not act to prevent the airlift for food and other goods organized and operated by the United States, United Kingdom and France.

Changing the harsh reality of Brazil will require the sacrifice of several generations and the political responsibility of future rulers. It will not be resolved by a stoppage.

The best answer must be given soon at the polls.

