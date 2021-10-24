Study gathers robust evidence that Covid-19 is a seasonal disease – Revista Galileu

+



Sars-CoV-2 virus could behave like flu virus, study says (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

Scientists have found strong evidence that Covid-19 is more transmissible during certain times of the year, such as the flu. The findings indicate that the disease is also linked to low temperatures and humidity and were published in the scientific journal Nature Computational Science, this Thursday (21).

A previous theoretical model pointed out that Covid-19 had no connection with the climate, but other research indicated that the spread of the disease in China occurred in specific latitudes of 30 to 50º N, with low humidity and temperatures between 5 to 11ºC.

Researchers at the Global Health Institute in Barcelona, ​​Spain, went on to better understand this and conducted further analysis in 162 countries on 5 continents, assessing temperature and humidity in the early stages of Sars-CoV-2 propagation.

It was concluded, then, that higher transmission rates of the virus occurred in colder places and with less humidity. Then, a statistical method developed by the scientists reinforced the association by considering the evolution of the disease over time in all epidemic waves, whether on municipal or global scales.

According to the scientists, the first waves diminished as humidity and temperature increased. The second waves increased as the thermometers rose and the weather became less humid. However, this pattern did not occur during the summer on all five continents assessed. “This can be explained by several factors, including mass gatherings of young people, tourism, use of air conditioning, among others,” says Alejandro Fontal, leader of the study, in a statement.

Despite this, the research was able to predict the fall and rise of epidemic waves, especially the first and third in Europe. The researchers estimate that the climatic effects that help transmit the virus are more evident at temperatures from 12 to 18°C ​​and humidity between 4 and 12 g/m³, however, they point out that these measurements are only indicative.

Apparently, Covid-19 is seasonal and similar not only to the flu, but to diseases caused by other, more benign coronaviruses, they conclude. In conditions of low humidity, there is a reduction in the size of the aerosols through which these seasonal viruses are transmitted, contributing to greater contagion. “This link ensures an emphasis on ‘air hygiene’ through improved internal ventilation, as aerosols are able to remain suspended longer,” says Xavier Rodó, co-author of the research.