study materials enter the interest list

THE sexta-feira Negra it will be held on the last Friday of November (26th), but it is already awaited with great anticipation by those who want to purchase products at great discounts.

A survey conducted by the company Conversion with over 400 respondents, in November 2020, found that 72% of consumers prefer to do it online shopping.

The products to be purchased vary in the most diverse categories, and study materials (Education) represented more than 20% of the interests. Look:

Source: Conversion

Searching for discounts in study materials is justified by the investment that also brings results in the long term, as pointed out by Elton Carlos dos Santos.

In 2020, Elton participated in the sexta-feira Negra Directorate of Contests and acquired – online – the study material for the PRF contest (Federal Highway Police)

According to Elton, the choice was due to the practicality and quality of the study material offered by the Concursos Directorate.

It was through the material, and an assiduous study routine, that he reached the 1 place in the PRF notice. Get to know his story here!

The opportunity will be offered again in 20201.

The Contests Direction will have on the day October 31, 2021, at 8:00 pm, the opening of black November, a kind of sexta-feira Negra extended.

This is because the discounts and benefits extend throughout the month of November, however, it is during the opening that the best offers are announced.

see below how not to fall for scams on black friday:

Black Friday: See how not to fall for fraud

Among the Procons guidelines for Black Friday are:

Check in advance the price for the products of interest, search more than one store or website, and use apps and price comparison sites to assess whether the value is in fact promotional;

Be wary of prices well below average as they may be signs of fraud. Be careful with tempting offers sent by email, SMS or advertised on social networks, especially from stores that the consumer is not aware of;

Make a list of the desired products or services and stipulate a value limit to avoid overspending and getting into debt;

To verify the security of a website before making a purchase, consumers must click on the padlock that appears in the corner of the address bar or at the bottom of the computer screen. The webshop address must start with https://; and

Every website must display the CNPJ of the company or the CPF of the responsible person, in addition to informing the physical address of the store or the email address for contact. A service channel must also be available, called the Customer Service (SAC).

