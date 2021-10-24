Study warns of ‘parallel pandemic’ in mental health and risk of overload in consultations after vaccination against Covid | Federal District

Along with the Covid-19 pandemic, there is a “parallel pandemic” which demands care for mental health. The scenario was observed by Brazilian researchers in an article published in the scientific journal The Lancet, which analyzed the history of psychiatry and psychotherapy care in Brazil.

The survey, released in September, points out that between March and August 2020, the first six months of the pandemic, there was a repressed demand of 471,000 services in the country’s public network. The number ranges from patients with mild symptoms of depression to those who face severe mental disorders (see the numbers below and find out how to get help).

Psychiatrist and professor of Medicine at the University of Brasília (UnB), Helena Moura, who participated in the study, points out that after the population is immunized, and with the end of social isolation, “there is a tendency to overload the demand for health care mental”. Therefore, she warns that the country needs to invest more to serve the population, at risk of impacts in several areas.

“It is a cascade that affects the entire society”, says the researcher.

“There is an impression that only those who have a mental disorder are the ones who suffer, but it affects society as a whole. Imagine, for example, a woman who has lost her husband to Covid and has children to raise and becomes depressed. It will affect family care, production at work, studies”, explains the doctor.

In addition to UnB, the survey had the collaboration of researchers from the Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul (UFRGS) and the Hospital de Clinicas de Porto Alegre. The group was based on data from the Informatics Department of the Unified Health System (DataSUS).

They calculated the forecast demand for care in the first six months of the pandemic – from March to August 2020 – based on the average of consultations carried out from January 2016 to February 2020. Then, they compared the expectation with what was actually registered in the period.

The result showed impacts of behavior during the pandemic such as:

49% reduction in diagnoses

68% reduction in group therapies

Helena Moura explains that isolation is one of the factors that influenced the numbers because it interrupted the regularity of treatments.

“People were unable to leave the house, due to Covid, because of fear. The structure of tele-medical assistance was also not ready in the first months”, says the specialist.

On the other hand, while diagnoses and therapy sessions decreased in the public health system, other services increased. This is the case of emergency consultations, sought by people who have had “crises”.

“These emergency consultations can be episodes such as a panic crisis, or people who came from a follow-up, were stable, but due to the difficulty of accessing the service, of acquiring a prescription for medication, they went into crisis. It is a reflection of the lack of follow-up”, says the researcher.

See the main numbers:

Psychiatrist Helena Moura, who in addition to teaching at UnB also works in the SUS, believes that “It takes a lot of investment” for the public service to meet the demand in the post-pandemic period.

“Currently, a waiting list in any psychiatric follow-up in the DF is at least six months. We have CAPs [Centros de Atenção Psicossocial], but, in general, the vacancies are reserved for more serious patients”, highlights the doctor.

The Health Department of the Federal District has 18 CAPs, located in 13 of the 33 Administrative Regions (RA’s). That is, there is a lack of units dedicated to mental health in 60% of the regions of the DF.

In June of this year, the GDF announced that the average number of visits and procedures at CAP’s is around 800 to 900 per months. At the time, the manager of Caps II, from Paranoá, Ricardo Oliveira, admitted the reduction in service capacity in 2021.

“Due to the restrictions of the pandemic, we are unable to offer group care, which is why the number of visits is below the service routine,” said Oliveira.

In addition to the deficiencies of the Public Health network, researcher Helena Moura cites other deficiencies in various areas that affect mental health. Among them, access to education, adequate food or even the lack of possibilities to practice physical exercise and receive assistance.

“In the pandemic, we had an increase in environmental stressors. [Por exemplo], the person is fine, but loses his job, someone in the family dies. This can aggravate a pre-existing depressive condition, in addition to new cases of depression and anxiety that people can develop,” says the psychiatrist.

To take care of mental health, Helena Moura gives examples that help to differentiate sadness from what could be depression.

“In depression, the duration of sadness is more persistent”, says the doctor.

According to her, “if for more than two weeks, most of the time, the person is sad, over time the situation tends to get worse.” It is necessary to pay attention to some factors such as, for example, if the person is isolated, if he no longer feels like doing things he used to like.

“The disease affects the quality of sleep. The patient can totally lose sleep, or want to sleep all day,” says the psychiatrist.

Among the symptoms of depression are also negative thoughts, self-destructive and suicidal idealization. The Life Valuation Center (CVV) has a channel to help people who need help. The service works 24 hours, every day through the number 188, or over the internet.

For patients with severe and persistent mental disorder, including alcohol and other drug abuse, PACs offer treatment. Interested parties should contact the nearest unit (click here to access the telephone and address list).

For psychological monitoring, aimed at mild symptoms, there are projects with free service open to the population in private and public higher education institutions. The Service and Psychological Studies Center of the Psychology Institute of the University of Brasília (UnB) offers vacancies. However, as there are no vacancies, those interested must sign up for a waiting list.