Subway employee puts cold cuts in private and destroys store for fame

An employee at the Subway restaurant chain put cold cuts in a toilet, stepped on breads and toppings, and vandalized his store in Providence, Rhode Island, to become famous.

Jumanne Clary made a series of videos published in several channels created by him on Youtube and social networks in which he announced the action and then showed the scenes of the destruction caused in the restaurant. He called himself “desperate for fame” on the recordings and hoped the content would be successful.

Although some of the content has already been taken off the air on the JumanneStruggled and JumanneWay channels, which were listed as official on the employee’s networks, clips of the actions continued to appear on Reddit forums and other Youtube channels. With the repercussions of the case, he was fired by the company last week, according to Newsweek magazine.

“Subway and its franchise network take health and food safety extremely seriously and do not tolerate any behavior that violates our strict rules in these areas. immediately after its actions were discovered,” a company spokesman told the publication.

“I got the idea of ​​walking on food and using the vase from other controversial things I saw on the internet. I don’t know exactly what, but I figured it would draw attention,” Jumanne told the magazine. He further claimed that the videos were a direct result of difficult experiences. “A lot of what happened in the last five years led to those videos on Subway.”

“The store owners were disappointed in my attitude. I have been struggling to find my purpose in life for years and I was unsure of my ability to maintain stability. I gave up on myself. I always liked Subway as a customer and employee.” , claimed further.

In a new video released on Sunday (17), Jumanne claims his videos are “fake”. He accepts responsibility for the vandalism in the workplace, but denies that he served inappropriately handled food to the restaurant’s customers.

The former Subway employee still says he would not apologize, although he understands the gravity of his actions.