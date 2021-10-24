Sunday in Austin has zero chance of rain for US F1 GP

Weather forecast for US F1 GP dry track (Photo: Scuderia Ferrari)

Daniel Ricciardo accelerates Dale Earnhardt Sr.’s car this Saturday in Austin (Video: F1)

The rain came at the last minute on Saturday and almost didn’t affect the classification of the US Formula 1 GP. However, at least for the moment, the weather indicates that the 17th stage of the 2021 Worlds season will take place on a dry track. Despite the cloudy sky, a scenario that also predominated on Saturday, the forecast of rain in Austin for the race schedule this Sunday (24) will be, according to the specialized website Weather Channel, only 1%.

What remains since the beginning of the weekend and will continue this Sunday is the intense heat, even unusual at this time of year in Austin. The ambient temperature in the Texan capital during the race will be between 29 and 30ºC, but the thermal sensation will be even warmer, between 32 and 33ºC, always according to the Weather Channel.

▶️ Subscribe to the two GRAND PRIZE YouTube channels: GP | GP2

How was the starting grid of the US Formula 1 GP

Chance of rain is practically nil for the US F1 GP (Photo: Haas F1 Team)

On the other hand, wind speed, a major concern for drivers after qualifying on Saturday, will be present, but less intense. The forecast points to gusts of up to 12 km/h, blowing in the south-southwest direction.

After Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton painted with great favoritism towards pole-position, Red Bull and Max Verstappen turned the game around with a great journey last Saturday and secured the grid position of honor at the US Formula 1 GP. It was left to Lewis to settle for a place in the front row, which for very little, exactly 0s015, was not in the hands of Sergio Pérez, who will start in third with the other Red Bull.

The GP in the United States is scheduled to start at 4 pm (Brasilia, GMT-3), with live broadcast by Band on open TV and by the F1 TV Pro streaming service.

O BIG PRIZE follows the US Formula 1 GP LIVE and in REAL TIME. One hour earlier, at 3 pm (GMT-3 Brasília), the GP opens the broadcast of the BRIEFING, a program that previews the 17th stage of the season and brings the latest information before the start, straight from Austin. With a presentation by Victor Martins and comments by Fernando Silva and Pedro Henrique Marum. All LIVE and on the channel BIG PRIZE on Youtube.