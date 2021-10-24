Support to the team and financial reinforcement: what Palmeiras projects for a sequence of home games | palm trees

It is not just the support from the stands that animates Palmeiras with the sequence of games at Allianz Parque in the final stretch of the 2021 season. With the return of the public, the club has an important source of revenue: the box office. This Monday, at 9:30 pm (Brasilia time), Verdão receives Sport, for the 28th round of the Brasileirão.

Before the pandemic, Verdão registered an inflow of R$ 247.7 million from game days in the previous three years. – BRL 74 million in 2017, BRL 112 million in 2018 and BRL 61.7 million in 2019.

In 2020, however, the number dropped to BRL 8.8 million, with games released to the public only until the beginning of March.

At the club, the expectation was for a great financial performance in this area last season because of the historic campaign with participation in the finals of Paulistão, Libertadores and Copa do Brasil. None of the knockout clashes had the presence of fans.

For 2021, Palmeiras had a projection of returning to the box office in July. The budget forecast was R$ 10.6 million, but the worsening of the pandemic scenario in the first half allowed the public to return to the stadiums in São Paulo only in October.

So far, Verdão has raised R$ 1.1 million with the two clashes with the presence of fans played at Allianz Parque, with the release of only 30% of the stadium. The combined net income of the defeat against Red Bull Bragantino and the victory against Internacional was R$551,000.

Audience at the Palmeiras games in 2021 Match Public gross income Expenditure net income Red Bull Bragantino 8,884 BRL 538,312.24 BRL 294,120.29 BRL 244,192.05 International 11,111 BRL 635,538.98 BRL 328,571.91 BRL 306,967.07

In addition to next Monday’s match against Sport, with the release of 50% of capacity, Abel Ferreira’s team will have four more duels at Allianz Parque until the end of 2021 (Atlético-GO, São Paulo, Atlético-MG and Ceará ).

All will be held after November 1st, when the Government of São Paulo will release the presence of 100% of the public at sporting events.

Among fans, there is recurring criticism regarding the ticket prices charged by the club. The cheapest entry for the duel against Sport, this Monday, is R$90, and the value can reach R$250.

At the end of his term, president Maurício Galiotte is working to inaugurate at Allianz Parque this season a sector with popular tickets. The space, located in Gol Norte, will have a capacity for 723 fans and an estimated ticket price of R$40.

