SUS Commission does not reach definition on ‘Covid kit’; Anvisa did not vote – Country

The National Commission for the Incorporation of Technologies (Content), part of the Ministry of Health (MS) responsible for the technical analysis of medicines from the Unified Health System (SUS), did not reach a consensus, this Thursday (21), when analyzing guidelines for outpatient treatment of patients with Covid-19 and recommendation of the “Covid kit”.

After more than five hours of a closed extraordinary meeting, voting ended in a tie of six votes to six. The representative of the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) did not vote because, although he had participated in the discussions until early afternoon, he had to take a plane from São Paulo to Brasília.

The vote took place during his absence. Agency members classified the episode as “running over” in the vote.

Regardless of the result, the topic will only go to public consultation after sending a definitive recommendation to the MS, which may or may not accept it.

“Covid Kit”

The discussion took place around the definition of guidelines for the outpatient treatment of patients with Covid-19, with opinions on the effectiveness of medicines such as hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin. In May, Conitec had disapproved the use of these drugs for hospitalized patients.

A report against the so-called “Covid kit” even entered the commission’s agenda on October 7th. The discussion, however, ended up being postponed to the extraordinary meeting this Thursday. According to the document, does not exist no remedy, so far, which, if used early enough, can alter the natural course of the disease.

The document made it clear that there is evidence that azithromycin and hydroxychloroquine are ineffective, that is, they do not work in the treatment of the disease and should not be used.

As for drugs such as ivermectin and colchicine, there is no evidence that they work in the treatment. The guidelines were developed by about 20 experts from different medical societies.

Content

Conitec did not officially disclose the outcome of the meeting, nor how each of the members of the group voted Commission has 13 members, the seven secretaries of the Ministry of Health.

In addition to these, there are representatives from the Federal Council of Medicine (CFM), National Health Council (CNS), National Health Agency (ANS), Anvisa and state and municipal health secretariats. The coordinator is pulmonologist Carlos Carvalho, from USP, appointed by Minister Marcelo Queiroga.

Bolsonaro

While Conitec focused on the scientific aspects of the treatment, Jair Bolsonaro returned to defending the remedies. “I was also affected (by Covid). I took hydroxychloroquine. The next day it was good. Is it because it’s cheap? The treatment is still in question,” said the president, at an official event in Paraíba.

The indiscriminate use of drugs from the “covid kit” is encouraged by Bolsonaro and allies as a false “early treatment”. The president’s campaign in favor of these remedies is one of the topics in the final report of Covid’s Parliamentary Inquiry Commission (CPI).

The senators showed that the government used public resources inappropriately to promote the substances and led Brazilians to disregard effective measures to prevent contagion by the new coronavirus.