Take care of your heart, but take even more care of your kidneys – 10/23/2021

When we think about health, especially the importance of our organs, the idea comes to mind that by preserving the heart and brain, the rest fits in somehow. But that’s not quite how things work.

Although the heart and brain are essential for controlling the circulatory functions in our body, we should be very careful about the good function of our kidneys. As a cardiologist, I often say that I am more afraid of changes in kidney function than of possible heart instability.

Those who live with people with heart problems know very well that there is a vast array of medications and surgeries that are applied to correct defects and recover the functional capacity of this organ. It is possible to control blood pressure, minimize arrhythmias, reduce cholesterol present in the arteries, change a valve, make a “saphenous or mammary bypass”, place a pacemaker, correct a structural defect in children; anyway, the arsenal of options is actually very large.

In the case of kidneys, the options are very limited, as medications and surgeries often change the scenario of a kidney failure very little. When the situation gets complicated and the kidneys stop working, the solution ends up being hemodialysis, an artificial blood filtration system that removes toxins from our circulation.

It is interesting to mention that the kidneys are double organs, that is, the vast majority of people are born with two and that does not mean that the capacity of this organ to withstand insults and diseases is equal to the heart. I also always comment that our hearts can take a lot of beatings and still, yes, keep a reasonable reserve.

When the kidneys succumb, the situation is literally complicated, as we do not know what will come next, if the person will be on hemodialysis for a short time, if they will be permanently on hemodialysis or if a kidney transplant will need to be considered.

For you to have an idea of ​​the dimension of the role of the kidneys in our health and, at the same time, for you to realize how much kidneys end up being underestimated or forgotten, one of the main problems that affect the population in general is high blood pressure.

This clinical condition affects many people, usually silently, without causing symptoms. Just imagine that many people can be walking on the beaches, doing physical activities in the gyms, working in their offices, maintaining high levels of blood pressure without showing a single symptom or warning sign.

Furthermore, when this arterial hypertension is finally diagnosed, the natural tendency of people and doctors themselves is to remember the heart primarily, leaving the kidneys to the background. The problem is that there is renal hypertension, which affects both younger and older people.

In the case of younger people, the arteries in the kidneys become “thicker”, making it difficult for blood to reach the kidneys; that is, when the heart pumps blood and distributes it to the kidneys, this blood passes with extreme difficulty through the renal arteries, impairing the filtration and removal of toxins.

In the case of older people, what is verified is the deposit of fat inside the renal arteries, a fact that also reduces the blood filtration rate. In both cases, people become swollen, progressive intoxication occurs, blood retention in the heart and lungs, and lack of blood pressure control.

Of course, this more pessimistic scenario is not usually acute, that is, it takes some time to happen, allowing a good medical approach to be able to initiate medication and, if necessary, indicate hemodialysis sessions.

But when would be the exact moment to suspect that high blood pressure is due to a kidney problem? In fact, in all cases, we could say. Of course, there will be a scale of priorities regarding the diagnostic possibilities, but the renal cause for arterial hypertension should be systematically considered in all age groups.

As a way of diagnosing specific changes in renal flow, one of the most effective tests would be abdominal ultrasonography with flow study, also known as “doppler” ultrasonography of renal arteries. In case this exam shows signs of significant obstruction of the renal flow, some non-drug and other drug measures should be taken.

Changing the eating pattern, giving more importance to healthy foods and reducing extravagances, such as excess fats and sugars, is the main strategy. Very salty and spicy foods should also be included in this list of restrictions.

The second step will be to regulate the use of medications, that is, talk to a specialist physician (cardiologist and nephrologist) who can prescribe medications that improve renal flow as well as reduce the spread of fatty plaques inside the blood vessels of the kidneys. Finally, this specialist physician will also determine if there is an indication for a surgical procedure.

In general, the most commonly used surgical technique for unblocking “thick” or clogged renal arteries is a minimally invasive procedure or known as endovascular—dilation of the renal artery with a balloon and implantation of a metallic mesh (stent) to keep the renal artery unobstructed.

This surgical technique does not require opening the abdomen, being performed through catheterization – insertion of a catheter through the groin and routing it to the territory of the renal arteries.

In the postoperative period of this procedure, the use of medications to prevent thrombus formation (such as aspirin) and to control the deposition of fat inside the blood vessels of the kidneys (such as statins) is still mandatory. However, strict control of eating habits, the need for periodic examinations, care with weight control and the responsibility to know that the kidneys are essential organs for a long life remain as paramount measures.

I insist again with the thesis that the kidneys should be a reason for fear and concern; those who do not have a good functioning of their kidneys and depend on a weekly hemodialysis routine know very well what this is all about and can testify for those who still doubt it.

In a country like Brazil, with gigantic lines for organ transplants, it is very difficult to believe that, faced with an advanced kidney problem, a compatible kidney transplant will knock on your door overnight.

Therefore, for people with high blood pressure caused by the kidney or with more serious kidney problems, here is a very important tip: take care of your heart, but take even more care of your kidneys.

