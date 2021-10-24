Technology brings more efficiency to restaurants – Época Negócios

+



GoCoffe is one of the restaurants that joined the automated processes (Photo: Divulgacão)

Having their own business is the dream of many professionals in the food sector, which goes far beyond the stove, counter and service. Restaurants, bars and cafes need to deal with financial management, HR and a complex control of suppliers, stock and delivery. With so much, it is common for the business to lose money with problems such as waste of raw materials.

The segment of food service, however, it has recently seen the emergence of platforms, apps and systems aimed at generate more efficiency. 3S Checkout, by E-Deploy, is one of the initiatives, with a system that manages service, operation, menu and menu, generates reports, dashboards and inventories, and is also a delivery hub, which integrates the restaurant with the delivery channels.

know more

“Without a system for day-to-day challenges, it is difficult to achieve profitability,” says Gustavo Penz, director of operations for the franchise network GoCoffee. Penz also says that the platform automated processes and streamlined the payroll, allowing investment in more qualified employees. For Natasha Paoli, general manager of Cuia Café, by chef Bel Coelho, “having a system that integrates and a team for each sector is the best way to manage”.

The company hired the system from Altec. The “menu” includes electronic control, digital menu, integration of delivery apps, inventory management and financial advice. “We have two systems in the restaurant”, says the manager, explaining that one is for labeling and inventory control and the other, from Altec, for financial control and cash flow. “Having everything in one place makes management simpler. And there’s no loophole left for guessing. We have the real numbers for each function.”

Entrepreneur Paulo Bitelman, a partner at Le Jazz Brasserie, agrees that technology has improved management. The group hired the Umanni App system, which centralizes employee information, goals and performance evaluations.

To digitize operational processes, the option was Acom’s Everest system. “It allows us to have very precise control of both the theoretical and actual COGS (cost of goods sold), and helps in synchronizing information between the inventory and the supply area.” He says that waste dropped 15% and COGS, 8%.

For the founding partner of the Pizza Prime chain, Gabriel Concon, the positive results in management are numerous. The brand uses the Saipos system, which helps in inventory control (a warning is issued when products reach a certain limit), shopping, cash flow and integration with market delivery applications, sending orders directly to the kitchen. “Technology is a reality and very good, we don’t see a future without it.”