The 3 first and most important steps to leave a sedentary lifestyle – 10/24/2021

When talking about sedentary lifestyle, the main point to remember is that it is a risk factor for the onset of various diseases, from mild to severe. It is a factor that should not be linked only to weight: it is very common to think that an obese person is sedentary, and a thin person has a more active life. But this conclusion is misleading, as it is possible to find people who are both obese and active and thin and sedentary.

A sedentary lifestyle has no weight. But it can lead to weight gain because it causes a chain of facts and effects: the individual spends a good part of the day performing activities that consume little energy and ends up spending a great deal of time sitting, lying down, walking little (or almost nothing, if we think about it in those in the home office regime), it does not stretch, and it keeps the total energy expenditure low.

I say “low” because, regardless of whether they practice an activity or not, the sedentary person still spends a quota of energy on activities essential for the maintenance of life, such as keeping the heart beating, the lungs functioning, the body alert to prevent the entry of any harmful agent that could harm our health and so on. This is called basal metabolism, which works continuously and individually in all of us.

The problem is that, in addition to not practicing physical activities, it is common to see people consuming high-calorie foods throughout the day —whether for idleness, the stress of daily work or even emotional conditions— and, thus, increase even more the body fuel stock. The result is the accumulation of fat, in addition to a possible inflammatory process that damages health as a whole.

To combat sedentary lifestyle, it is first necessary to understand what it causes: in addition to the risk of disease, it causes joint wear, physical pain, insomnia, mood swings and stress. To get rid of this evil, the way is:

1. To start, see a health care professional for a medical checkup and find out how healthy your heart, veins, arteries and metabolic activity is. Also to check levels of vitamins, minerals, signs of inflammation and possible cell damage. This will be helpful when deciding what planning you need to do from now on. After that, keep in touch with a nutritionist and a physical trainer, but they get into the next steps.

two. Change your diet little by little: it is common to fall headlong into big changes, and this over the days becomes something unsustainable, being a point of withdrawal from a more active and healthier life. So that this does not happen, change it little by little, start with the basics, such as changing the type of sugar you use, and only then start reducing it until you no longer use it. Swap the white options for whole grains, swap the soda for juice and then for water, swap the afternoon nap or after lunch for a walk and or stretching session.

I know this last part may sound like too much, ‘what do you mean to let go of my rest?’ Fact is, if you feel very tired throughout the day, being sedentary, the quality of sleep may not be satisfying and the law of least effort is winning inside your brain. By including a physical activity to get out of zero, even if small, throughout the day and in the middle of your routine, your sleep starts to be regulated, and if it is regulated, it makes your mood change throughout the day, becoming easier and easier to stay healthy and active day after day.

3. Get organized: In addition to choosing to change your routine and include new and better eating and exercise habits in your daily life, it’s important to stay on the plan. To do this, avoid adding too many activities — these crazy routines, full of difficulties and restrictions, are difficult to maintain and end up becoming very strenuous. If until yesterday you were sedentary, start small and be consistent. Choose something that makes you feel good today, that you can fit into your routine, without interfering with your non-negotiable tasks like work and family. Establish an order of importance and significance for your daily life, allocate physical activity in the middle of a schedule that will be easy for you to keep. Organization and persistence will bring results, not the immediacy of doing it all at once and giving up halfway through.