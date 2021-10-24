The Farm 13: After Gui Araujo talks about Jade, Leo Picon says that his friend lied, comments on accusations of betrayal about his sister and says: “He lost it”

WL! The influencer Leo Picon decided to speak out this Saturday (23), after rumors involving the name of his sister, Jade Picon, took over the internet. In a series of tweets, the businessman rebutted the allegations that Gui Araújo made in the house of “A Fazenda 13”, implying that he would have stayed with the influencer while she was still dating João Guilherme.

In the outburst, Leo said that he is not recognizing the attitudes of the pawn, with whom he has a friendship for years. “I’ll speak from my heart what I’m seeing… Bill is very strange, I don’t know what’s on his mind inside, I see him narrating facts on this program that I was present and I don’t know why he’s compulsively distorting facts without any purpose , he did it several times“, he began.

“I’m not the only one seeing this and it wasn’t just in the story he told about Jade, there were several reports of him that I watched him talking and thought ‘is he crazy?’, ‘does he think he’s telling the truth?’ . And I’m worried about him, because he’s so much more than that!“, pointed out Picon.

He then criticized the way Araújo exposed the whole situation with Jade. “Such confinement leaves a person bewildered. But yesterday he just crashed. Who in their right mind would tell such a story under these circumstances? Without considering the truth or the lie, without considering the damage to your own image and the repercussions of that? I live intensely with the guy since 2013 and the other person is my sister that I’m attached to. I know and live with them more than anyone else. The stories he told completely escape reality. Conflicts of time, details, lines…“, he said.

Leo even cited the rumors that Jade had betrayed João.As an older brother, I would never condone my sister’s betrayal of any relationship, just as I never condoned any betrayal. In addition to the affection, respect and complicity I have with João, I would be the first to signal him if I knew something. Sister of a friend of mine, my thought is that if I make her happy and don’t disrespect her, I’m not going against my friend and I take it to myself and others“, continued.

“I knew when they stayed, she was single and I preferred not to say anything, just keep an eye on her. He was trying to dig up some situation to tell me and I saw it. And he told me on his farewell day“, explained Picon, sharing a screenshot of a conversation between the two, in which Bill revealed to have hooked up with Jade.

“Until then, all right! All free and unhindered! But what did he do now, or he and Jade lied to me and I never realized anything. Or is he really crazy in a reality show where people freak out and say THIS HERE IS THIS BROTHER hitting his own bicep“, he joked, citing a famous fight involving Theo Becker, participant of the first edition of “A Fazenda”.

“All I know is that today I woke up with a hangover, 8AM to catch a flight from Barcelona to Lisbon and every time I looked at Jade, she was like this“, concluded the influencer, posting a meme of a figure with an indignation face.

Understand

This Saturday, the names of Jade Picon and Gui Araújo took over the internet. The dawn of “The Farm 13″ caught on too much fire! During the jungle party, which took place this Friday (22) in “A Fazenda 13”, the pawn returned to talk about his alleged affair with Jade Picon. This time, however, the influencer has delivered much more than just the name of the “strangler”…

Recently, Anitta’s ex had already commented on the supposed romance and defined the influencer as “the most forbidden” among the partners he’s ever had. Already in conversation with MC Gui, during the party, the pawn did not spare details of what he would have lived with the blonde who, at the time, was engaged to João Guilherme. The conversation started when the hit ‘Lancinho’, by the group Turma do Pagode, started playing during the event.

“That song, yes, I sang with mine from my forbidden romance”, began Araújo, who then said the woman’s name into his colleague’s ear. “Ahem, ‘Pi'”, declared Bill, and spoke again in the funkeiro’s ear. “Oh, I thought the first letter was the P, it’s J, right”, asked the MC, laughing. This was the necessary cue for the ex-MTV to start with his “exposed”. “The stuff got crazy and I didn’t even know it. […] When I found out about the tour, I was [com ela] well before the end of the ‘contract’ [namoro] Previously, I said: ‘Wow, what time, you know what you do’. And she: ‘So, I’m telling you because this is the stuff and I want it so much.’ I said: ‘Hey, bro!’” shared the pawn.

The story did not stop there and Araújo gave more intimate details of the alleged affair. “After that, the stuff went crazy. Day and night, night and day”, stated. MC Gui, in turn, asked how old the influencer was and Gui stated 20. “New, right?”, he commented, laughing. Guilherme then stated that, when he questioned her about her boyfriend, Jade told him that the relationship was on its last legs and that her interest in him was old. “But I had no idea, I was taken by surprise. Woman, you’re on, you don’t even care, woman when it comes… Me: ‘What about my guy?’, then she: ‘Brother, when you want, you can say it, but for me the stuff was already going downhill from there'”, detailed.

The blonde’s speech, then, sealed the fate of the two. “I said: ‘Brother, in a month I’m leaving’ and she said: ‘In a month we’ll make it count. My old stop is gone, but I haven’t announced it yet. I will announce such a day. I’ve been wanting it for a long time'”, remembered. While the funkeiro listened, the other pawn continued. “I said: ‘Heavens, I’m leaving in a little while, better not.’ Then she: ‘One more reason, how much time do you have?’ I said and she said: ‘That’s it.’ The layout was like this, it was a garage, an elevator, check before, check the floors”, said.

Araújo also stated that the forbidden romance extended much longer than planned. “But then, a week, two, the stuff started to fall apart. (She) was sleeping at home, going to the dances in the favela, sleeping there, sleeping here, going to meetings in the office, everybody there”, stated. Finally, after some time, Bill said that he insisted on telling João Guilherme about what he and Jade lived in secret. But, before that, the “couple” went through some situations beyond embarrassing. “The stuff arrived at a time when it was really messed up: seeing it every day, having lunch, having dinner. And people like: ‘What’s up, bro?’ Sometimes he got there, brother [João Guilherme], and disguised the stuff. I used to say: ‘It’s no longer possible, I’ll have to tell you,’ remembered.

The pawn continued the ‘exposed’, stating that the two were eventually caught together at an event with two thousand people, including by one of the pawns of “The Farm 13”. At the time, gossip profiles sought him out to clarify the news, and he denied involvement with Picon. “I arrived here and Medrado said: ‘Brother, I saw you that day at the dance with the girl.’ Partner, I said: ‘For God’s sake, don’t tell anyone about it’. It never crossed my mind. […] I rolled a photo, gossip profiles started sending me: ‘Is this true?’ I was still in the middle of the dance, I showed it to a function at the dance and I said: ‘Brother, they took a picture like that, find out who it was here that I’m going to try to revert on the internet’. Then I sent it to the whole crowd: ‘Don’t send it, it has nothing to do with it, it’s more because of the pandemic’. I gave an idea in about five, six pages, we found out who took the photo and soothed it”, he said.

He concluded the “gossip” by saying that he was also involved with someone else during the affair with Jade. “The whole life I was dating, she was. We met, traveled together, knew everything, my rotten ones and vice versa. […] When she told me… […] There, like this, irresistible stuff, it has no equal”, added the influencer.