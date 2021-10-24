the nation’s perrengues to see the Libertadores final in Montevideo

Watching Flamengo compete in the Libertadores final was a distant dream in past decades. Now, the red-black fans can consider themselves unaccustomed. However, following this year’s decision in Montevideo has become an almost impossible mission, full of obstacles and a lot of money out of pocket.

Leonardo de Almeida, 44, from Rio de Janeiro, has already had his first setback at home. Married to the 48-year-old Curitibana and Athetico-PR fan Edhea Lazzari, the trip to Uruguay was linked to the club from Paraná going to the Sudamericana final. The red-black never cheered so much for another team as on the 30th of last month, when Athletico-PR beat Peñarol.

— With our teams in the finals, we started to make the trip viable. Initially, it would take 10 days to get the two decisions. But it would cost more than R$ 34,000, not counting tickets. If we stretched the trip, it would drop to 1/4 of the value. So we decided to combine business with pleasure, see the finals and celebrate 20 years of marriage with a trip to Uruguay with a couple of friends – he says, who is thinking about upgrading his supporter-member plan to have more chances to buy tickets .

Away from Rio, 23-year-old Gabriel Heinzen hopes to take his father, Dejailson Fernando Heinzen, to the game as a birthday present. Part of the scheme is done, and it will be long. They bought an excursion departing from Itajaí, in Santa Catarina, to Piriapólis, which lasts a day. From there, another 100km from Montevideo. The big question now is to get the ticket, as they don’t have a supporting partner and the values ​​are very high:

— We were thinking of spending R$1,400 in total, and we’ve already seen that it will be much more. I don’t even like to think about that possibility, it would be too sad. I think the way is to go anyway and try to find a way to see the game there.

Flamengo fan Carlos Henrique Teles, 46, in the Libertadores final in Lima. He wants to repeat the dose in Montevideo Photo: Personal Archive

Not even the most confident fans, who bought tickets or booked accommodation even before Flamengo confirmed their presence in the final, had a calm life in organizing the trip. And still live the suspense of getting the ticket or not.

Economist Carlos Henrique Teles Gonçalves, 46, for example, booked an apartment through Airbnb in August, in an upscale neighborhood of Montevideo.

— Almost 2 months later, my reservation was canceled. The refund was full. But to stay there again for the same period, I had to pay R$4,000, more than double, and close to a community.

Rafael Luiz Ribeiro, 35 years old, at Maracanã: hope of getting a ticket to the final, despite the abusive price Photo: Personal Archive

The occupational safety technician Rafael Luiz Ribeiro, 35, experienced something similar. With a ticket already purchased to Porto Alegre (from there he goes by car or van to Uruguay with other people), he had his reservation canceled four months ago:

— After five attempts, I managed to close lodging, but away from the center, 20 minutes away. Now it’s time to buy a ticket, which is overpriced, more than a Champions League game. I am priority 3 and to change the plan, the grace period is one year, not six more months. They changed the rule after the semifinal.

