The other great work by Charles Darwin that few people know about (and it’s not about evolution)

  • Dalia Ventura
  • From BBC News World

Charles Darwin is known to this day by scientific classics such as “The Origin of Species” and “The Origin of Man and Sexual Selection”

Do people show amazement by opening their eyes and mouths wide and raising their eyebrows? Shame causes a blush, and especially how far into the body does that blush extend? When a man is angry or teasing, does he frown, hold his body and head up, square his shoulders, and clench his fists?

These are the first three questions in a quiz of 17 that the British naturalist and biologist Charles Darwin (1809-1882) sent to friends, relatives and, most importantly, to naturalists, missionaries, merchants and travelers based in remote places.

By 1866 Darwin had devoted himself to research on emotions, and over the next few years he compiled observations on the subject on a global scale.

The scientist was particularly interested in peoples who had hitherto had little communication with European colonizers, for his aim was to measure the extent to which emotional expressions were cultural and conventional or instinctual and universal.