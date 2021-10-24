The protagonist of the Greek kiss, Johnny Massaro defends Secret Truths

Secret Truths 2 is already on the air and raised many controversies about too many sex scenes. However, for Johnny Massaro, these moments should not be left out of the plot. He will star in a “Greek kiss” with Bruno Montaleone.

For Patricia Kogut’s blog, the actor defended this type of scene. “Art cannot be limited. If you limit it, you murder its very intention, which is to make people think and transform,” he said.

He recalled other spicy moments and reflected on the evolution of sexuality on the small screens. “In the soap operas themselves, a few years ago, the seal between two men was a scandal. There was Félix (Mateus Solano) in Amor à Vida (2013-2014). Bruno Gagliasso and Erom Cordeiro, I think they recorded a scene in América (2005) that was not aired. It exists in life, why not be there?”, he pointed out.

Massaro recognizes that it is something complex, but says it is something important in life. “I think this is the delight of being human. We are quite contradictory. What delights is also what frightens. When talking about our desires, especially sexual ones, naturally this involves many taboos. We are not used to talking about sex. And it’s a primordial thing. None of us would be here if it weren’t for two people who came together through the sexual act.”