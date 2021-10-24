The remains of 29 people over a thousand years old are found in Peru

posted on 10/22/2021 3:13 PM



(credit: AFP)

A team of archaeologists found the remains of 29 people, including three children, who were buried more than a millennium ago in a pre-Inca temple in northern Peru, a researcher said on Friday (22).

“They are whole bodies, there is only one that is not complete. In total, we discovered 29 bodies, 25 are from the Mochica era and four are from the Wari culture,” Edgar Bracamonte, head of the research team, told AFP.

The discovery was made a few weeks ago in Huaca Santa Rosa de Pucalá, a former ceremonial center in the coastal region of Lambayeque, 750 kilometers north of Lima.

The enclosure in the form of the letter “D” would have been built between 800 and 900 AD

The bodies of three children and a teenager were placed as human sacrifices, in front of the temple, according to Bracamonte.

The other 25 tombs were found in pressed clay tombs and burial chambers, in another temple of the Mochica culture. In addition, pieces of pottery and the remains of camelids were found.

This is a significant finding because, for the first time, offerings related to the Wari culture appear far from its area of ​​influence, Bracamonte said.

“These discoveries allow us to rethink the history of the Lambayeque region, especially that linked to the Wari and Mochica occupations in the area,” explained Bracamonte, who directs the Lambayeque Valley Archaeological Project.

The Wari culture was a civilization that flourished in the heart of the Peruvian Andes, from the 7th to the 13th century AD

The Mochica or Moche culture developed between the 100’s and the 700’s on the northern coast of Peru. Among the notable discoveries of this culture are the intact tombs of some of its rulers, such as the Lord of Sipan (3rd century) and the Lady of Cao (5th century).